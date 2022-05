Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Spring break arrest numbers are in with a heavy leaning toward drug and alcohol arrests in both Orange Beach and Gulf Shores. In Orange Beach, there were 113 of 119 arrests between Feb. 28 and April 17 were for minor in possession of alcohol, four for DUI, one for attempting to elude and one for giving false information to law enforcement. Those compare to 2021 numbers of 175 arrests for minor in possession, 30 DUI arrests, two for providing alcohol to a minor and one for disorderly conduct for a total of 208.

ORANGE BEACH, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO