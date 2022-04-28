ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Police search for missing Rochester man believed to be in danger

By Panagiotis Argitis
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SIqCu_0fN587Ym00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Authorities are actively searching for a missing Rochester man, who they say may be in danger.

According to officials, 34-year-old Jeremy Perez from Rochester has gone missing. He is believed to be about 5’11” and 200 pounds. His last known address is Lakeview Park in Rochester

Police say there is valid concern that he may be in danger.

Anyone with additional information about Perez’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 5

Related
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police asking for help to ID Dollar General thieves

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police are asking for help in identifying two separate larcenies that occurred at the Dollar General at College Ave. and W. Second St. Police say that both subjects stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise on Sunday, April 10, 2022. EPD is asking anybody that knows the identity of either person […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Rpd#Christian#Rochesterfirst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Romesentinel.com

State police report recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Jordon L. Smith, 25, of Newport, was charged on April 17 in Utica with driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater. • Christopher M. Landcastle, 28, of...
HERKIMER, NY
News 8 WROC

Timothy Granison pleads guilty on drug charge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Timothy Granison, the estranged husband of former Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy distribution of cocaine. This is in connection to an arrest after a raid at the couple’s house on May 19, 2021. Warren and Granison were both charged with criminal possession of a firearm, endangering the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

40-years-to-life for pair convicted in Rochester kidnapping, murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — David Gardner, 44, and Kimberly Jones, 30, were sentenced to 40-years-to-life in prison Wednesday, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s office. Gardner and Jones were convicted last month for the 2019 robbery, kidnapping, and murder of Samuel Ortiz. Ortiz was reported missing by his family on July 7, 2019, and two […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy