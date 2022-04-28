Police search for missing Rochester man believed to be in danger

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Authorities are actively searching for a missing Rochester man, who they say may be in danger.

According to officials, 34-year-old Jeremy Perez from Rochester has gone missing. He is believed to be about 5’11” and 200 pounds. His last known address is Lakeview Park in Rochester

Police say there is valid concern that he may be in danger.

Anyone with additional information about Perez’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.

