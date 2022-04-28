Police: No serious injuries in Truman Parkway crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A rollover crash closed down traffic around lunchtime Thursday on a portion of the Truman Parkway.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), no one was seriously hurt in the crash.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident, though further details on the cause weren’t immediately available from SPD.

One northbound lane was shut down between Eisenhower Drive and DeRenne Avenue as crews respond to the scene.

Around 1 p.m., the department confirmed the road had been cleared.