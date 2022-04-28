ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Police: No serious injuries in Truman Parkway crash

By Molly Curley
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A rollover crash closed down traffic around lunchtime Thursday on a portion of the Truman Parkway.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), no one was seriously hurt in the crash.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident, though further details on the cause weren’t immediately available from SPD.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G7DEY_0fN57BXi00

One northbound lane was shut down between Eisenhower Drive and DeRenne Avenue as crews respond to the scene.

Around 1 p.m., the department confirmed the road had been cleared.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Police seek missing woman in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a missing 61-year-old woman in Savannah. Elizabeth Jensen was last seen early Wednesday morning near Abercorn Street and Mercy Boulevard, according to the Savannah Police Department. She has short, curly, brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses, officials advised. If you see her, call 911.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

1 dead, 2 injured in 2 separate downtown Savannah shootings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One person was killed and two others were left injured in two separate shootings in downtown Savannah early Sunday morning. According to the Savannah Police Department, police responded to the first shooting around 1:20 a.m. at the TimeSaver Store located in the 500 block of W. Bay Street. Upon arrival, officers […]
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Cars
Local
Georgia Accidents
Savannah, GA
Crime & Safety
Savannah, GA
Accidents
Local
Georgia Cars
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WSAV News 3

Shooting victim was British man visiting family in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A weekend shooting death in Savannah is making headlines across the pond. Wednesday night in England during Liverpool’s semi-final match, fans and players received a disturbing introduction to the city of Savannah. Applause and a moment of silence honored the memory of life-long Liverpool fan Benjamin Tucker. He was shot and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#Spd
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSAV News 3

Statesboro police arrest fugitive, seize drugs from home

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a fugitive and seized drugs from his home Wednesday, according to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD). SPD said a woman told them 32-year-old Rickey Hendrix threatened her with a gun and then stole her Nissan Altima car. The car has Georgia tags that read P3154748. U.S. Marshals served warrants […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Police search for 2 suspects in separate shoplifting incidents

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for two women they say are suspected of two separate shoplifting incidents. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) says the first happened on April 8 at Sister’s Beauty on Ogeechee Road. The second happened on April 19 at Liquor Market in the same area. Both shoplifters used […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WSAV News 3

4 charged in COVID relief fraud schemes, face up to 30 years in prison

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Four people were charged in COVID-19 relief fraud schemes for misusing funds granted through government COVID relief programs. Three pleaded guilty already and face up to 30 years in prison along with fines, according to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “Congress approved significant funding to […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJBF

Person found shot to death on Old Savannah Road Monday morning

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Monday morning, around 7:23 a.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road in reference to a deceased person. Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim that had been shot at least one time. More Crime News: Man dies following shooting in Augusta One person dead following domestic […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

South Carolina man arrested for lottery fraud

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – One South Carolina man has been arrested for lottery fraud. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Willie Lee Moses, II, 36, of Columbia, was arrested on Monday for three counts of Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit or Alter Game Tickets. According to the arrest warrant, the tickets were previously […]
SUMTER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SC man arrested for cashing in stolen lottery tickets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A Columbia man was arrested this week for alleged lottery fraud. Warrants from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division show Willie Lee Moses II, 36, attempted to turn in two stolen scratch-off lottery tickets on August 30 at a convenience store in Columbia. Investigators say the tickets were previously stolen during […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

40K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy