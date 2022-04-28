ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Daniel Jones: Option won't be picked up

The Giants don't intend to pick up the fifth-year option on Jones' contract, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily...

The Spun

Giants Insider Suggests Team Could Draft QB In Round 3

Buckle up, New York Giants fans. An NFL insider believes the team could be targeting a certain quarterback in the third round later this evening. The Giants have made it clear they’re not committing to Daniel Jones for the longterm. The team announced earlier this week it’s not picking up his fifth-year option. That means 2022 could be his last season with the NFC East franchise.
The Jaguars Have Made A Decision On Josh Allen

An official decision has been made on the football future of one of the NFL’s Josh Allens. Yes, there are two Josh Allen’s in the NFL and both are pretty good at their jobs. This one, however, has to do with the former No. 7 overall pick. Oh, wait, they’re both former seventh-overall picks.
NFL Draft 2022: Jets and Giants first-round picks

LAS VEGAS (PIX11/AP) — The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday evening, and it’s expected to be a big night for the Jets and the Giants. The New York teams make up a combined four picks in the top 10 alone. The Jets have picks four and 10. The Giants have picks five and seven. […]
Eagles draft Cam Jurgens at No. 53: Scouting report, three things to know about Philly's newest center

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Nebraska center Cam Jurgens, one of the top interior lineman in the class, with the No. 51 overall pick (Round 2) in the 2022 NFL Draft. Jurgens is set up to eventually take over for Jason Kelce on the Eagles offensive line, when the All-Pro center does indeed retire. Philadelphia adds even more depth to an already deep offensive line.
Final Mock Drafts Say Steelers Land Malik Willis

The 2022 NFL Draft begins in less than an hour, and many draft experts are slotting in Malik Willis as the Pittsburgh Steelers selection with the 20th pick in their final mock drafts. It is apparent to everybody that the Steelers will be looking to draft a quarterback with that pick, the question was always who it would be and if they would have to move up to get the guy they want.
Cimini: 49ers trading Deebo Samuel to the Jets isn’t dead yet

San Francisco 49ers fans will be on the edge of their seats tonight as the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft kicks off. Will wide receiver Deebo Samuel remain on the roster? Or will the team trade their valuable player to acquire a first-round pick? Otherwise, the 49ers will wait until Friday to make their first selection—No. 61 overall.
NFL Draft: New York Jets Select Garrett Wilson with 10th Overall Pick.

Wilson to Wilson will now be a real thing, with the Jets going all in around their young signal-caller. With a much-improved roster and sound leadership in both the coaching staff and front office, the Jets are trying to turn around the once great franchise, with their two top ten picks leading the way.
Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Gains new passing target

The Eagles bolstered the pass-catching corps that Hurts (ankle) will be working with this coming season by trading for wideout A.J. Brown, Tim McManus of ESPN reports. The 6-foot-1, 226 pound Brown -- who subsequently agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract with the Eagles -- will provide the team with a talented and experienced wideout to pair with 6-foot, 170-pounder DeVonta Smith, who Philadelphia drafted 10th overall last year. Along with that improved 1-2 WR punch, Hurts also has a quality tight end to throw to in Dallas Goedert, with the likes of Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal and Jalen Reagor also in the mix for passing targets. Hurts, who is bouncing back from an offseason procedure on his ankle, thus has a chance to grow as a passer in his third season as a pro; any improvement on that front would bolster the 2020 second-rounder's fantasy prospects, which last season were driven by his production as a rusher (784 yards, 10 TDs).
Giants' Joc Pederson: Diagnosed with Grade 1 strain

Pederson was diagnosed with a Grade 1 adductor strain Friday but will avoid the injured list for now, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Pederson underwent an MRI on Thursday after leaving Wednesday's game against Oakland with right groin tightness. While the test did reveal a strain, it's not a particularly severe one. The Giants will wait to see how the injury responds over the next few days, so he'll likely miss at least two or three games, but he may not wind up missing any more time than that.
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Firm grasp on starting job

Tannehill will remain the Titans' starting quarterback even after the team drafted Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Turron Davenport of ESPN reports. Tannehill helped lead the Titans to the top seed in the AFC in 2021, yet there was some concern about his level of play throughout the season. That stemmed primarily from turnovers, as he threw 14 interceptions and lost four fumbles across 17 games. He also threw three interceptions in the team's playoff defeat to Cincinnati, ending his campaign on a particularly sour note. However, Tannehill isn't likely to be immediately pushed for his starting job by Willis, who is regarded as an extremely talented -- but raw -- prospect. On the other hand, the selection of Willis could be the first sign that Tannehill's reign is nearing its end in Tennessee, as he is entering his age-34 season and his current contract expires at the conclusion of the 2023 season.
