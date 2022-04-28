ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Volusia Sports Briefs, April 29, 2022

By For Hometown News
 2 days ago

The Daytona Tortugas will face the Jupiter Hammerheads at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 to Saturday, May 7, and 5:35 p.m. Sunday, May 8, at Jackie Robinson Ballpark, 105 E. Orange Ave., Daytona Beach. Tickets start at $8 for youth and seniors and $10 for adult general admission. College...

Hundreds of Daytona Beach families receive free groceries

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – More than 800 people received free groceries in Daytona Beach during a food distribution clinic at Bethune-Cookman University. With the rising prices of groceries expected to worsen food insecurity across Central Florida, Second Harvest Food Bank says at least one in seven people are at risk of facing hunger.
North Florida Motorplex set for Friday, Saturday racing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Now to our Thursday racing segment centered on the North Florida Motorplex in Fountain in the northeast corner of Bay County. This past weekend local race fans saw a variety of racing, including some of the fastest cars the state of Florida has to offer. One of the highlights, the final run in the 28-X No Time class. A car dubbed Triple-X in the near lane and “Turbo B” with Brian Speights of Sarasota at the wheel. It would be Speights and Turbo B winning this run and walking away with a check of four grand! The racing resumes Friday and Saturday with what they call Gassers, Gear Jammers ( standard transmission ) and Super Stock. And in some way the track goes back to the 50′ and 60′s as the Nostalgia Night Race Series rolls into the Motorplex. This group will include front engine dragsters , and race cars from the 1940 to the 1980. Friday Night is test n tune, the gates open at 4 and Saturday racing starts at 3. As always kids 12 and under us free.
Northeast Florida high school girls lacrosse: Bartram Trail, Episcopal host regional final

REGION 1-2A Ponte Vedra (15-5) at Bartram Trail (19-3) A spot in the final four awaits. This game matches two of St. Johns County's most explosive scoring talents, Anna Taraboletti for Ponte Vedra and Ryann Frechette for the Bears, and whichever team can control possession to set up its ace in prime shooting position more consistently likely grabs the upper hand. When the teams met in March, the victor was Bartram Trail, winning 13-8 behind seven goals from Frechette and three from Marina Dean. The winner advances to the state semifinal on May 6 at Paradise Coast Sport Complex in Naples, although the opponent will not be determined until the Florida High School Athletic Association re-seeds the semifinalists based on their rankings.
Higher storm chances return for the weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Other than a stray shower early Saturday, most of Central Florida will be dry until about noon or 1 p.m. Look for storms to develop close to the I-4 corridor and push west after that time. [TRENDING: Man charged with murder in triple homicide that sparked...
More tourists flock to The Villages, Tri-County

The nation’s fastest growing metropolitan area is seeing tourism grow with it. Indicators such as increased guest passes issued by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department and counties collecting record tourist taxes highlight how The Villages and surrounding areas are becoming more popular with out-of-state tourists. The Villages is already an established tourism destination, offering popular events that draw large crowds such as The Villages Balloon Festival at The Villages Polo Club. But the destinations surrounding The Villages also are drawing tourist visits. “Tourism is on the rebound due to a lot of pent-up demand, and ‘revenge travel’ is a trend,” said Kathy Pagan, interim director of the Office of Visit Lake. “Many travelers had to forego vacation trips the last two years, so they are determined they will travel this year to make up for that loss.”
Live music, a new photo exhibit and more: Fun things to do this weekend in Ocala/Marion

The Marion Cultural Alliance in partnership with the City of Ocala presents free, family friendly outdoor concerts for the public on Fridays through July 1 from 7-9 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex, 1510 NW Fourth St., Ocala. The series is sponsored in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, which funds and empowers communities to inject new life into underused spaces. The April 29 performer is scheduled to be LPT, with salsa music. For more information and concert schedule details, visit www.ocalafl.org/levittamp or call 352-629-8447.
Mainland topples Jones for flag football title, Spruce Creek falls short. Here's where every team stands

Mainland punched its ticket to the Florida High School Athletic Association's flag football playoffs Wednesday night, guaranteeing a first-round home game with a 20-12 victory over Jones in the District 10-1A final. In three district tournament games, Bucs quarterback Alexa Wilson threw for 445 yards with nine touchdowns and two...
Polk County high school results for baseball and softball from Thursday night

Highlights: Trailing 4-3, Santa Fe Catholic erupted for five runs in the sixth inning to defeat Lake Gibson. Trent Henley went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Blake Lyons, Jose Burley and Peter Walsh drove one run each. Jacob Kruzlic picked up the win on the mound. He pitched a complete game and allowed four runs on seven hits and struck out 10. Tanner Ford went 2 for 4 with two RBIs to lead Lake Gibson. Chance Wheeler went 2 for 3, and Caleb Cone went 1 for 3 with two RBIs.
Must-Do Summer Day Trips from Orlando

This Sunshine State is a tourist hotspot in the summertime for good reason. There are so many places to visit and take advantage of your days in the sun. Explore our list of day trips from Orlando for the perfect summer adventure with your love. WATERPARK FUN. Buccaneer Bay. There...
Our Favorite Orlando Seafood Restaurants

Orlando may be landlocked but the ocean is pretty darn close. Fresh seafood from the Atlantic and the Gulf abound less than an hour away, which explains why we have so many Orlando seafood restaurants ready to satisfy your seafood cravings. Here are our favorites ranging from super casual spots to refined experiences for a memorable date night.
