One of the key defensive players for the Penn State defense in 2021 is now officially heading to the NFL. Cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields saw his dream become a reality when the San Francisco drafted him in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday. Casto-Fields made the decision to return for his extra year of eligibility in 2021 after seeing his 2020 season cut short due to injury. That allowed Castro-fields to have a steady season on the playing field that ultimately helped lead to receiving an invite to the Senior Bowl. Welcome to the squad @TCF5_!#49ersDraft pic.twitter.com/TPCflp3mro — San Francisco...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO