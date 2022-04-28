Waverly man sentenced up to 24 years for terrorizing couple with power drill

WINDHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A Waverly man has been sentenced to up to 24 years after his 2020 arrest in which he bound and terrorized two people in their Bradford County Home.

Aaron Collins, 34, was initially arrested on July 26, 2020, after police claimed that he entered a home, tied two people up, and assaulted them several times. According to the original arrest report, Collins fired a shotgun at a woman, just missing her head, and drilled three holes into a man’s thigh using a power drill.

The court documents said that Collins believed the man was engaged in child trafficking and that he “wasn’t afraid to drill him to get him to talk.” The report also said that Collins left the two bound and gagged and stole a car and $80. The couple was able to free themselves using broken glass from a picture frame and call the police.

Collins was arrested by Troopers from SP Owego and deputies from the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department on July 26 at approximately 4:17 p.m. at a home on Prospect Hill Road in Barton.

Collins was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 9 years to 24 years and restitution of $5363.12, plus court costs. He was sentenced for the offenses of:

Aggravated assault – 2rd-degree felony

Firearms not to be carried without a license – 3rd-degree felony

Terroristic Threats – 1st degree-misdemeanor

Recklessly Endangerment 2nd-degree misdemeanor

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.