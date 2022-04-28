ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At the Movies | “Memory”

 2 days ago

TheWrap

Johnny Cash Doc Set This Fall From Fathom Events, Erwin Bros

Fathom Events and filmmakers Jon and Andrew Erwin announced at CinemaCon that the events cinema company will team up with the Erwins’ Kingdom Story Company to release the documentary “Johnny Cash: Redemption of an American Icon” this fall. The documentary from the faith-based filmmaking brothers will recount...
MOVIES
Channel 3000

Where 10 iconic ’90s movies were filmed

Much like the actors and script, the shooting locations behind some of the most memorable ’90s movies are equally paramount to a film’s enduring quality. Often, the backdrop and setting of a particular scene can drastically affect the ambience of a film in wild and unexpected ways. Few might recall the record-breaking hurricane that threatened the cast and crew of “Jurassic Park” while shooting in Hawaii or the ice-cold waters that afflicted Kate Winslet with hypothermia during the production of “Titanic.”
MOVIES
TechRadar

3D movies are dead and they need to stay dead

The reports of 3D glasses being handed out to journalists and movie industry types as they sat down on Wednesday (April 27) at Cinema-Con to watch the long, long-awaited first footage of James Cameron’s Avatar megasequel, Avatar: The Way Of The Water brought me out in a cold sweat. It brought back memories of a different world of going to movie theaters, one I won't be going back to.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in April 2022

If you’re looking for new movies to watch on Netflix, you’ve come to the right place. The streaming service added a bounty of new films in April, some of which are bona fide new releases while others are great library titles newly added to the rotating queue. Indeed, it can be difficult to prioritize what to watch, so below we’ve singled out seven films we think are worth putting at the top of your list ASAP. They range from Oscar-winning dramas to R-rated actions to underseen indies, with an ooey-gooey romantic comedy thrown in for good measure.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
startattle.com

Elvis (2022 movie) Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, trailer, release date

Elvis explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). Set against an evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America, the story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
AL.com

Jack Nicholson’s 10 best movies ranked

Jack Nicholson turns 85 today. His films have earned him widespread acclaim and box office success, cementing him as one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors. To wish the 3-time Oscar-winning screen legend a happy birthday, we’ll share our 10 favorite films of his, plus a few honorable mentions.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix from last week

What movies are popular on Netflix right now? Netflix Need a good flick to distract you? Just jump on Netflix, right? That's only half the battle. What one do you pick now? Check out which have been the most picked movies on Netflix over the past week starting April 17:10. "A Dog's Way Home" Netflix Hours viewed: 5,750,0009. "Cleaner" IMDB Hours viewed: 6,770,0008. "Return to Space" Netlix Hours viewed: 7,150,0007. "The Call" Netflix Hours viewed: 7,710,0006. "How it Ends" Netflix Hours viewed: 8,600,0005. "Metal Lords" Netflix Hours viewed: 8,740,0004. "The Adam Project" Netflix Hours viewed: 9,270,0003. "A Score to Settle" Hollywood Reporter photo Hours viewed: 9,750,0002. "Choose or Die" Netflix Hours viewed: 16,000,0001. "The In Between" Netflix Hours viewed: 35,900,00011
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope,’ ‘Minions’ Sequel and ‘Jurassic World’ Finale Among Universal CinemaCon Highlights

“Nope.” That is Jordan Peele on whether he was about to present new footage of his Universal Pictures film today at CinemaCon. It’s also the title of his new horror entry, and the maestro has always loved keeping the mystery surrounding his projects like Us and Get Out intact before audiences get to experience the ride.More from The Hollywood ReporterUniversal Debuts First Look at Billy Eichner's Comedy 'Bros,' Starring All LGBTQ ActorsCinemaCon: Universal Unwraps First Look at Harvey Weinstein Movie 'She Said'Universal Drops Trailer for George Clooney, Julia Roberts-Starrer 'Ticket to Paradise' at CinemaCon “The discovery and the surprise of it is...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Avatar 2: First Synopsis Reveals The Highly-Anticipated Sequel's Plot

After a decade-long of anticipation, James Cameron's much-awaited sequel to 2009's Avatar is finally slated this year. Pushing a December release date, fans are in for a treat after the sequel has unveiled the first trailer at 2022's Cinemacon, along with the sequel's official title and plot synopsis. While Director...
MOVIES
Fox News

'Flash' trailer shows off Michael Keaton's return as Batman

"You wanna get nuts? Let’s get nuts," Michael Keaton’s Batman says in the new "Flash" trailer shown Tuesday afternoon at CinemaCon – a complete homage to his hysterical line from the original 1989 Tim Burton film. There’s more Batman lore in the trailer as we see the...
MOVIES
Polygon

Disney swaps release dates for The Marvels and the next Ant-Man movie

Two upcoming films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are switching release dates, according to an announcement Disney made on Friday at CinemaCon. The Marvels, a sequel to Captain Marvel, is going to be swapping its release date with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The new Ant-Man film is set to...
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES

