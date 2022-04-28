ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Smyrna Beach, FL

New Smyrna Beach Commissioners discuss spending federal funds

By Ginger Davis gdavis@hometownnewsmediagroup.com
 2 days ago

New Smyrna City Commissioners have a lot of plans for money received from the federal government as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The city has already received half of the nearly $14 million. The commission had a goal to prioritize the list of items and try to streamline immediate...

