Janesville, WI

Man arrested after killing co-worker at Janesville business

wlip.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Police say a new employee who claimed he had been bullied on the job opened fire...

www.wlip.com

WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls neighbors react to suspect in custody

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The death of 10-year-old Lily Peters has shaken the Chippewa Falls community. Even with the arrest and Wednesday’s charges, many people continue to search for answers. The 400th block of North Grove St. in Chippewa Falls has been filled with activity this week. Lily’s...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Bond set at $1M for man charged in deadly Janesville workplace shooting

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Bond has been set at $1 million for the man accused of fatally shooting a coworker at Precision Drawn Metals in Janesville earlier this week, online court records show. Kevin Todd, 23, of Evansville, faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in the wake of the Tuesday afternoon shooting....
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

Authorities identify suspect in fatal shooting at Janesville business

JANESVILLE The man arrested in the fatal shooting of a co-worker at a metal fabrication shop Tuesday had several guns in his vehicle and was traveling with a few thousand dollars in cash, police said Wednesday. Janesville Police Chief Dave Moore said during a news conference Wednesday that Kevin L. Todd, 23, of Evansville, was arrested and charged with a count of first-degree homicide and three counts of first-degree endangering...
JANESVILLE, WI
Janesville, WI
Janesville, WI
Evansville, WI
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KARE 11

Why is teen suspect in Lily Peters' death being prosecuted in adult court?

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis — In Lily Peters' alleged killer's initial appearance hearing, the state outlined some gruesome details that came out from the investigation. “The statements that the defendant made to law enforcement, that his intention was to rape and kill the victim from the get go, when he left the house with the victim going down the trail, the state believes there's a need to protect the community,” District attorney Wade Newell said in court on Wednesday.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man dies in Wednesday night Rockford shooting

UPDATE: The man shot in the 900 block of Grant Avenue Wednesday night has died, becoming Rockford’s 6th murder of the year. Police announced that he was a 31-year-old man and they will provide more details when they’re available. Rockford Police are still saying to avoid the area as they continue the investigation. ROCKFORD, Ill. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man arrested in connection with shots fired incident in Sun Prairie; 3 homes hit by bullets, police say

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A Marshall man was arrested in Stoughton Friday afternoon in connection with a shots fired incident earlier this week in Sun Prairie, the Sun Prairie Police Department said. In a news release Friday night, police said the 34-year-old man fired multiple shots at people around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Vandenburg Street and Aspen...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

SUV driver, bicyclist exchange fire in Beloit shootout

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Jamal Shaw, 29, has been arrested after allegedly driving around in an SUV and shooting at other vehicles and a bicyclist – who returned fire – on Sunday. According to Beloit Police, officers first responded to the 1800 block of Porter Avenue at 6:18 p.m. where witnesses reported shots were exchanged […]
BELOIT, WI

