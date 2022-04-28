ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Bethune Farmers' Market now open in Daytona

By Diane M. Carey dcarey@hometownnewsmediagroup.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHead to Daisy Stocking Park on any Sunday afternoon for farm-fresh produce at the new Bethune’s Farmers’ Market. The School of Health Sciences at Bethune-Cookman University is hosting the market, which is open from noon to 4 p.m. The market is part of the Food Security Project to provide access to...

