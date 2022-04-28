MLS disciplinary round-up: Quakes defender suspended & several fines handed out

By his own standards, Sebastian Driussi had a quiet game against the Houston Dynamo and, yet, he still managed to curl the ball home to win the game for Austin FC. That's the thing with a player like Driussi; he's never finished. Defenders can put in the performance of a lifetime to keep him quiet for 65 minutes then, all of a sudden, he'll pull a rabbit out of the hat.

