ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - It was a day full of emotion and new beginnings at Clock Inc. in Rock Island. The LGBT+ community center offers resources unique in our area, with the next closest similar organization in Chicago. Clock Inc. originally held a grand opening in 2019, but since then the COVID pandemic has kept them closed longer than they’ve been open.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO