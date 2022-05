ALBANY N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State announced on Wednesday that it will provide $2.6 million to support the physical and mental health of Holocaust survivors. The state's Office of Aging will lead the healthcare services programs that are open to the nearly 40,000 Holocaust survivors statewide. Survivors require more medical care with their population aging, said Gov. Kathy Hochul. The youngest Holocaust survivors in the state are in their mid-70s.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO