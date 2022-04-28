Enid PD: Young murder victim was sexually assaulted, suspect in custody

Michael S. Geiger

ENID, Okla. — Enid police have released new details about the man accused of killing a child.

According to a Facebook post from the Enid Police Department, 51-year-old Michael S. Geiger was taken into custody hours after the girl’s body was found at the OYO Motel.

Officers responded to the motel just before 2 a.m. The caller said a child had drowned in the pool.

The child was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The girl was also sexually assaulted.

Geiger was identified as a person of interest in the child’s death, and an intense search began. According to records from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Geiger was released last month after serving 10 years for kidnapping out of Oklahoma County.

Geiger was taken into custody just after 9 a.m. He will be charged with first-degree rape and first-degree murder.

