COLLEGE STATION MAN ARRESTED AFTER PURSUIT IN BRENHAM

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A bus full of baseball players from a college in Texas was involved in a serious accident on Wednesday night.Sixteen players from Spartans Post Grad Academy in Tomball were hurt, two of them seriously, when their bus crashed and flipped on its side along Highway 290 and FM 362 in Waller County, about 45 miles northwest of Houston. The two seriously injured players were taken to a hospital in Houston by medical helicopter, but they aren't believed to have life-threatening injuries.The team was reportedly returning from a baseball game with Ranger College in Eastland County when the crash happened.Police haven't given any indication as to what caused the bus to roll over and say they are still investigating.

WALLER COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO