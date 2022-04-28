ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

COLLEGE STATION MAN ARRESTED AFTER PURSUIT IN BRENHAM

By Josh Blaschke
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA College Station man was arrested by DPS Wednesday night after a brief pursuit in Brenham. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, a...

