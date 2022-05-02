ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

This Is The Best Ice Cream Shop In Florida

By Zuri Anderson
WHYI Y100
WHYI Y100
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MzIPS_0fN4YxpR00
Photo: Getty Images

As the weather gets warmer, everyone starts craving something to cool them down. Nothing pleases people more than a delicious scoop of ice cream . You can grab a scoop anywhere, but ice cream shops know how to do it right.

Taste Of Home got to work searching for the best ice cream shops in every state. These must-try spots are also neighborhood faves, award-winning shops, and local icons. Some have been serving both residents and tourists for decades! With that said, what did writers choose as the best in Florida?

Azucar Ice Cream Company !

Writers explain why they picked this popular Miami shop:

"Capture the Latin flair that Miami is famous for at Azucar. Your tastebuds will absolutely explode—in the best way possible—with vibrant flavors like Mamacita (orange blossom almond), key lime pie, Zapaticos de Rosa (rose petals) and the patented Abuela Maria (vanilla with guava, cream cheese and tea cookies). Muy bueno!"

If you want to try a scoop of Azucar's ice cream, visit 1503 SW 8th Street in Miami (Little Havana). They're available for dine-in and takeout.

Looking to add more spots to your foodie bucket list? Click HERE for Taste of Home 's full list.

Comments / 3

Related
Taste Of Home

We Ordered 7 Fast-Food Breakfast Sandwiches to Find the Best One

Which fast-food chain reigns supreme when it comes to the sausage, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich?. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
CHICAGO, IL
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Miami, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Manjay Restaurant is known for its delicious food and excellent service. The Caribbean-inspired menu features classic dishes with a modern touch such as the chicken bites. The restaurant also offers vegetarian options like the Jamaican Curry Goat, which includes vegan roti with curry sauce.
MIAMI, FL
Evie M.

Thrillist says this is the "Most Haunted Bar in Florida". Would you get a drink?

A Scarlett O' Hara cocktailInvisigoth67 Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0. Since I've moved to Orlando, I've realized Florida is a state of "mosts". I thought my home state of California was the one, but Florida, to me, certainly takes the trophy as "most mosts" (so far). Especially in the weird and terrifying department. And I'm not the only one who thinks so. Florida haunts regularly show up on top publications and shows like Sci-Fi, Ghost Adventures, Travel Channel and even Thrillist.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Restaurants
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
Miami, FL
Government
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
Fox News

No-bake cherry cheesecake pie for National Cherry Cheesecake Day: Recipe

This Saturday, April 23, celebrate National Cherry Cheesecake Day with this homemade delight from Erin Gierhart of the food blog, State of Dinner. "My family loves to enjoy cheesecake for dessert on special occasions. But with all the cleaning and preparations I have to do to host company, it can be hard to find the time to make an impressive cheesecake," Gierhart said. "That's why I love this no-bake recipe! It takes just five minutes to make. And since it has more cream cheese than other no-bake cherry cream cheese pie recipes we still get the cheesecake flavor that we love."
RECIPES
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Has Closed

A popular pizza restaurant has now closed for good.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. Many pizza chains thrived during the COVID-19 shutdowns. With traditional restaurants closed and others charging an arm and a leg for delivery, pizza shops around the United States turned in some of their best numbers due to having a built-in delivery system already in place. However, that didn’t prove to be the case with all pizza restaurants, as some have not been able to fully weather the storm, and the culmination of the pandemic, food shortages, worker issues, and rising costs, have forced several to close up shop in recent months. That list of closed pizza restaurants now has a new entry.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cream Cheese#Little Havana#Foodie#Food Drink#Azucar Ice Cream Company#Latin#Instagram A#Azucaricecream
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

These Are The Oldest Restaurants In America

Inns have sheltered travelers forever, like the Keiunkan inn in Yamanashi, Japan, opened over 1,300 years ago. The United States is a much younger nation and can't match that, but taverns, saloons, and restaurants have played an important role in American history. The oldest inns in the U.S. were built in the 17th century and they, along with their local taverns, were the central social hub of their towns. People gathered to talk about politics and social issues while enjoying a meal or a drink. Travelers brought news of other places, and people of all classes often mingled.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Chipotle customer shares hack on how to get a $2 burrito

A TikTok video has gone viral after a user shared her secret “life hack” to score a $2 burrito at Chipotle.“Life hack for when you’re hungry and a little broke,” TikTok user Hannah Hutson wrote in the video. In the clip, which has since gained more than 489,000 views on the app, Hutson instructs her followers to order a pinto bean and cheese burrito, and Chipotle employees will charge the two toppings as side orders. “It’s literally $1.94 and it slaps I order it even when I have $$$” she said.A burrito at Chipotle Mexican Grill — an American...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Taco Bell Adds a Cool New Menu Item (Your Move, Chipotle)

Taco Bell loves new menu items. The fast-food chain seems to change up its offerings weekly (although it's not that often). During the worst of the covid pandemic, that strategy was put on hold as the Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report chain switched its focus to getting orders out quickly and had to drop some beloved menu items. Some popular items didn't make the cut, including Mexican pizza, a Taco Bell original that has a surprisingly devout following.
RESTAURANTS
WHYI Y100

WHYI Y100

Miami, FL
4K+
Followers
988
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Miami #1 Hit Music Station

 https://y100.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy