This Is The Best Ice Cream Shop In Florida

Photo: Getty Images

As the weather gets warmer, everyone starts craving something to cool them down. Nothing pleases people more than a delicious scoop of ice cream . You can grab a scoop anywhere, but ice cream shops know how to do it right.

Taste Of Home got to work searching for the best ice cream shops in every state. These must-try spots are also neighborhood faves, award-winning shops, and local icons. Some have been serving both residents and tourists for decades! With that said, what did writers choose as the best in Florida?

Azucar Ice Cream Company !

Writers explain why they picked this popular Miami shop:

"Capture the Latin flair that Miami is famous for at Azucar. Your tastebuds will absolutely explode—in the best way possible—with vibrant flavors like Mamacita (orange blossom almond), key lime pie, Zapaticos de Rosa (rose petals) and the patented Abuela Maria (vanilla with guava, cream cheese and tea cookies). Muy bueno!"

If you want to try a scoop of Azucar's ice cream, visit 1503 SW 8th Street in Miami (Little Havana). They're available for dine-in and takeout.

Looking to add more spots to your foodie bucket list? Click HERE for Taste of Home 's full list.