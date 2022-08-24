Everything Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Have Said About Their Relationship Over the Years

The way they were. Before Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde split, they weren't afraid to gush about their love for each other .

The duo met in May 2011 at a wrap party for the season 36 finale of Saturday Night Live , but they didn't start dating for another six months. Both had already been married once, and the Booksmart director later said that was one reason she decided to take it slow.

“I was just learning to be by myself; I’d been divorced nine months," the O.C. alum told Marie Claire in March 2013. "We were both seeing people but were single. He seemed to really see me, see through the bulls–t.”

The Drinking Buddies star filed for divorce from Tao Ruspoli in March 2011 after nearly eight years of marriage. Sudeikis, for his part, was married to SNL writer Kay Cannon from 2004 to 2010.

The Emmy winner also wanted to take his time with Wilde because he knew immediately that she was special. “I just had a hunch that the second I kissed her, I wasn’t going to end up kissing ever kissing anyone ever again,” he told Access Hollywood in August 2020. “So, it was like I had to be careful with it.”

While Wilde's first marriage ended in divorce, she still felt that it helped prepare for her next serious relationship. “I’m so grateful for the pain and the heartbreak," she told Marie Claire in the same interview. "It gave me the courage to leave and brought me to the great love of my life.”

The Horrible Bosses actor and the House alum announced their engagement in 2013 after two years together. In April 2014, the duo welcomed son Otis, while daughter Daisy followed in October 2016.

After the arrival of Otis, Wilde said that she felt children represented a more powerful commitment than a marriage certificate. “We are seriously connected,” she told Net-a-Porter’s Porter Edit in February 2016. “Before you have a child, marriage is the ultimate commitment and promise to one another, and then once you have a child, it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re committed and promised already.’”

In November 2020, however, the pair split after nearly a decade together. Wilde moved on with Harry Styles , whom she connected with while directing him in her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling . After the film wrapped, the Rush actress praised his performance in a lengthy Instagram post.

"He infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity," she wrote in February 2021. "He didn't have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards."

Sudeikis, meanwhile, has been linked to Keeley Hazell , who has appeared on Ted Lasso , since June 2021. The SNL alum and the model have kept their romance relatively private , but in November 2021, they were spotted packing on the PDA during a trip to Mexico.

Keep scrolling to see what Sudeikis and Wilde have said about each other over the years.