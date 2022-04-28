ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Gainesville

By Nick Watson
The Times
The Times
 3 days ago
A Ball Ground man died in a head-on collision after his pickup truck struck a landscaping truck Wednesday, April 27, on Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville, police said.

Michael McAdams, 51, died at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook said McAdams was driving a Toyota Tacoma around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Browns Bridge Road at Cresswind Parkway.

Holbrook said McAdams’ pickup truck crossed the center line and struck a landscaping truck. Holbrook said police do not know at this time what caused McAdams to cross the center line into the path of the truck.

The driver of the landscaping truck was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with minor injuries.

The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
