ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

Petaluma Man Arrested After Breaking Into Residence and Kidnapping Victim

ksro.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Petaluma man who broke into a home and held a woman captive in order to escape has been arrested. 48-year-old Jeremy Hair was arrested Tuesday evening after attempting...

www.ksro.com

Comments / 0

Related
My Country 95.5

Feds Charge Wyoming Man With Kidnapping

The Wyoming US Attorney's Office this week announced that an Arapahoe man is charged with kidnapping. In addition to the kidnapping charge, Elvin Wayne McClain is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. According to an indictment...
ARAPAHOE, WY
CBS San Francisco

Suspects Identified In Baby Brandon Kidnapping; Infant Found Inside Suspect’s Home

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Three suspects in custody in the kidnapping of Brandon Alexis Cuellar were identified Wednesday as Jose Roman Portillo, Baldomeo Sandoval and Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez, San Jose police said. The three were being held on criminal counts that included kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, child abduction, and home invasion. Investigators still haven’t revealed what was the motivation behind the kidnapping. San Jose police spokesman Sgt. Christian Camarillo said Wednesday morning Ramirez is a family friend and had run errands with the infant’s grandmother just prior to the abduction. (L-R) Jose Roman Portillo, Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez, Baldomeo Sandoval (San Jose...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Petaluma, CA
Petaluma, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Vandalism#Violent Crime
BET

New Jersey Man Gets 375 Years In Prison For ‘House Of Horrors’ Murders Over Facebook Post

A New Jersey man has reportedly been sentenced to 375 years in prison for three murders and three attempted murders stemming from a Facebook comment that made him angry. According to Law and Crime, 31-year-old Jeremy Arrington was sentenced to nearly four centuries in prison on Friday (April 8) by Judge Ronald Wigler over the 2016 fatal stabbings of 8-year-old Aerial Little Whitehurst, her brother Al-Jahon Whitehurst, 11, and the fatal shooting of Syasia McBorroughs, 23. Arrington also stabbed the 29-year-old mother of the two dead children and a twin 13-year-old brother and sister – who all survived the attack.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Oxygen

Engaged California Couple Killed After DUI Suspect Being Chased By Police Allegedly Hits Car

Last week, two California families were looking forward to the summer nuptials of an engaged couple. This week, those families are planning two funerals. Early Saturday morning, Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were heading home from a birthday celebration for Jaramillo when their car was struck by a suspected intoxicated driver during a high speed police chase, according to KABC.
RIALTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsOne

White Man Fatally Beats Black Neighbor With Shovel

Morgan Daniel Barnhill is accused of beating and killing his Black neighbor, Etienne Murray, with a shovel and a pipe. Barnhill told the police he did it because he believed his victim to be a burglar breaking into his shed, but that story quickly fell apart.
MOBILE, AL
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mummified body found in wall identified as missing Oakland man

A man whose “mummified” remains were found behind a wall at Oakland’s Kaiser Convention Center last month has finally been identified.The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau said the man whose body was found on 9 March by a construction worker was Joseph Edward Mejica, 42, of Oakland.Mejica was last seen alive on 22 August 2020 and according to Oakland’s Police Department was a known visitor to homeless camps in the city.A spokesperson for the coroner’s bureau told the San Francisco Chronicle on Monday that a cause of death for Mejica was still unknown, however. That is despite law enforcement not...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy