Petaluma Man Arrested After Breaking Into Residence and Kidnapping Victim

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Three suspects in custody in the kidnapping of Brandon Alexis Cuellar were identified Wednesday as Jose Roman Portillo, Baldomeo Sandoval and Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez, San Jose police said.
The three were being held on criminal counts that included kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, child abduction, and home invasion. Investigators still haven’t revealed what was the motivation behind the kidnapping.
San Jose police spokesman Sgt. Christian Camarillo said Wednesday morning Ramirez is a family friend and had run errands with the infant’s grandmother just prior to the abduction.
