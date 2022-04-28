Amelia Ruggles honored at Capital University

COLUMBUS — Amelia Ruggles has been honored by Capital University for her achievements during her past four years as an undergraduate student.

Ruggles is a current senior at Capital majoring in business administration with an emphasis on pre-law along with two minors in philosophy and organizational communication. Throughout her time at Capital, she has served as the vice president and president of Pi Phi Epsilon Sorority, a member of the Admissions Office Team, and a Bonner Scholar.

During the recent Honors Convocation at Capital, Amelia was the recipient of The Virgil H. Dassel Award for Outstanding Achievement in Business Administration. She also was recognized as the top student of her class and was selected to be inducted into Tau Pi Phi, a National Honor Society for Business and Economics.

On that same day, Ruggles was also selected to present her Senior Capstone Project as a Bonner Scholar for her work with The Piggyback Foundation at Capital’s Symposium for Undergraduate Research. Amelia will be graduating with Summa Cum Laude Honors from Capital University on May 7 and will be continuing her education at Ohio Northern University Pettit College of Law.