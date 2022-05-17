ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Davidson’s New Show ‘Bupkis’ Has Fans Hoping for a Kim Kardashian Cameo: What We Know

He's headed back to TV, but will Kim Kardashian make an appearance? Following the April 2022 announcement that Pete Davidson 's new show Bupkis would be headed to Peacock, that's all fans want to know!

It was first announced that the Saturday Night Live comedian was working on a new TV show in March 2022. More than a month later, it got an official series order.

“Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and honest point of view,” Susan Rovner , the Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming shared in a statement. “ Bupkis will showcase Pete’s funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate. We can’t wait to dive in with Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video and our partners at Universal Television.”

Keep reading for everything we know about Bupkis .

From MTV to 'SNL'! Pete Davidson Has Changed So Much Over the Years

What to Expect

The show is set to be a fictionalized version of Pete's real life. " The series will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known," according to Peacock's official press release. In May 2022, it was announced that Edie Falco would be playing his mom in the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sKl7v_0fN2WT2r00

What Pete Said

The notoriously private comedian has yet to speak publicly about what fans can expect from his series. However, Deadline reported in April 2022 that the show is set to compare to HBO's long-running comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm .

Will Kim Appear

Following the show's official announcement, some fans took to social media and started speculating if Pete's girlfriend, Kim, will make a cameo in Bupkis . Especially, since the show is set to be about Pete's life. However, neither of them revealed any casting news just yet.

Instagram Kisses! Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Relationship Timeline

The King of Staten Island star and Skims founder have been romantically linked since October 2021. Since going public, the duo have been vocal about sharing details of their personal life together.

“This is what I’m going to say because I’m not going to answer Kim K shout-out questions all day, OK, just because I want to be respectful of privacy," Pete, for one, told fans attending New York’s University of Rochester’s Winterfest in February 2022. "But it’s going great , and we are very happy.”

Pete has yet to make an appearance on The Kardashians , but will Kim be on Bupkis ? Only time will tell.

How to Watch

Fans will be able to stream the half-hour episodes via Peacock. No projected release date has been announced just yet.

