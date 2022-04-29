ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Student Hospitalized, Teen Arrested Long Reach High School Stabbing, Police Say

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Long Reach High School student was hospitalized Thursday after he was stabbed outside the school, authorities said.

It happened when the 18-year-old victim and 17-year-old suspect got into a fight in the school’s parking lot about 11 a.m., Howard County Police said.

Police said the victim was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

The 17-year-old suspect took off in an unknown vehicle afterward, but police said he was taken into custody hours later. Charges are pending for the teen.

The school was initially placed on lockdown, which has since shifted into a “modified lockdown,” according to police.

“My immediate, and continued, concern remains on the injured student, his family, and the students and staff at Long Reach High School who are suffering from fear and trauma resulting from this incident,” said Howard County Superintendent Michael Martirano in a letter to parents.

Support staff, including those from the crisis intervention team, will be available to support those who need to speak with somebody, Martiranaro said.

