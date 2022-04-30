ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Dog Found Dead In Area Park, Police Asking For Tips

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

Police are investigating after a dog was found dead in a Schenectady park.

The heartbreaking discovery was made at around 4 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Central Park, Schenectady police said in a statement.

A park-goer found the dog’s body wrapped in a blanket and immediately called 911.

Schenectady police and an Animal Control officer were dispatched to the scene. They described the dog as being older with a gray face.

The animal was taken to Cornell University for a necropsy to determine if there was any foul play, police said.

Anyone with information on where the dog came from is asked to contact Schenectady police at 518-382-5200 ext. 5655.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

State police: Body found in Monroe

New York State Police say a man’s body was found Saturday by Forest and Schunnemunk roads in Monroe during a community cleanup event for Earth Day. News 12 Hudson Valley was sent this photo of police activity in the area. Authorities say the deceased man was homeless, living in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schenectady, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Schenectady, NY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Voice

Dunkin' Donuts Facing Another Lawsuit From Customer: Report

Dunkin' Donuts is again being sued by a New Jersey resident purportedly burned by hot coffee. This time, though, the alleged victim is blaming a faulty cupholder, NJ Advance Media reports. Samantha Picklo suffered second- and third-degree burns when the coffees that a worker placed in the cardboard drink holder...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Police#Central Park#Animal Control#Cornell University
Daily Voice

Missing NY Girls Found In Poughkeepsie, Report Says

Two New York girls who were reported missing earlier this month have been found safe in the Hudson Valley, according to a new report from the Bronx Times. Scarlett Rivera, age 14, and 13-year-old Mariah Sanchez were reported missing after they were last seen leaving their home in the Bronx at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, according to the New York City Police Department.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Killer Of NY Mom Found In Duffel Bag Sent Chilling Text Message To Traveling Husband

"Your whole family is next." That's the chilling text message that Orsolya Gaal's husband received from the man who killed her, Pix11 reports. The 51-year-old Queens mom apparently told her 13-year-old son she was going out to see a show last Friday night, the outlet said. Instead, Gaal went out with another man who was believed to have killed her hours later in her basement.
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

New York State Police Search For Missing 17-Year-Old

Police have asked the public for help locating a missing teenager from New York who was last seen more than a week ago.Brandon King was last seen leaving his Franklin County residence in the town of Malone at about 7 a.m. on Friday, April 15, New York State Police reported on Tuesday, April 26.Malo…
MALONE, NY
Daily Voice

NJ Movie Extra Who Had Help From Parents Covering Up Killing Convicted Of Murder: Prosecutor

A New Jersey man who allegedly had help from his parents covering up a rapper's shooting death has been convicted of first-degree murder, authorities announced. Ryan D. Keough shot Terrence "T.R." Coulanges, 29, of Old Bridge, on Jan. 9, 2019 at a home on Farm Lane in Bound Brook around 5:45 p.m., when neighbors said they heard gunshots, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
263K+
Followers
41K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy