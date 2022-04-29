ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

UPDATE: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies arrest Monroe man and juvenile for Disturbing the Peace at Ouachita Parish High School

By My Sherie Johnson, Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 4 days ago

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 19-year-old Jaylen Kincaid of Monroe regarding the Ouachita Parish High School lockdown on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Deputies charged Kincaid with Disturbing the Peace.

According to deputies, they also arrested a 17-year-old juvenile and charged them with Disturbing the Peace. Deputies booked the juvenile into the Green Oaks Detention Center.

Authorities reported that a school resource officer saw a Black male point what appeared to be a rifle out of the passenger side window of a maroon SUV, which then left the campus. A school employee witnessed the incident, which caused them to be alarmed that a shooting had taken place.

The possible active shooter threat caused the school to be placed on lockdown while multiple deputies responded and cleared the campus.

Deputies reported through further investigation that a video also revealed Kincaid was one of the people inside the SUV. Deputies located Kincaid and transported him to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Annex for questioning.

Kincaid said he was inside the SUV and retrieved a “splatter ball” gun from the back seat. He said he then shot his friend with several water pellets before leaving the scene.

Deputies transported Kincaid to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, they were informed of a suspicious vehicle on Ouachita Parish High School’s campus at approximately 10:20 AM. Deputies advised they were informed that individuals possessed what appeared to be some type of firearm in their vehicle.

The school was immediately placed on lockdown. Deputies thoroughly searched the campus, but neither the vehicle nor the individuals were found at the school. Authorities are continuing their search for the vehicle as the investigation continues.

According deputies, the lockdown has been lifted. As always, we will keep you updated as we receive more information.

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) According to Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ouachita Parish High School is currently on lockdown. The lockdown is due to a suspicious vehicle on campus.

As always, we will keep you updated as we received more information.

