Meet Netflix’s ‘The Circle’ Season 4 Cast: Who’s Planning to Catfish the Competition?

New users online! A new group of social media mavens are logging on for season 4 of The Circle — and things are looking spicy this time around.

"We're back, baby!" host Michelle Buteau says in a trailer for the upcoming season , which was released by Netflix on Wednesday, April 27. "This is the ultimate game of social media, where players can choose to play themselves or catfish as someone completely new. And honey, you already know there's more twists and turns than ever before." This time around, the prize money has been increased to $150,000 and the clip teases throuples, a major "data breach" and a twist that seems to be centered around the Spice Girls . Hopefully, the contestants haven't forgotten the words to "Wannabe."

In anticipation of this season's shocking new developments, everyone is more determined than ever to do whatever it takes to be the most popular. "All the players are going to fall into my trap, and win me that money," Parker says at one point, while Frank teases that he has "two eyes in the back of my head. And I'm watching you bitches."

Netflix

Yu Ling is also on her toes, wondering near the end of the trailer if the new additions are "secret celebrities." In season 2, Chloe Veitch joined The Circle after rising to reality fame on Too Hot to Handle and Lisa Delcampo catfished the group as her boss, Lance Bass .

"We’re huge reality game lovers. So, we had a real conversation before she went to the house on how to play the game and what alliances to make and what you can and cannot say, that’s gonna make people like you," the former 'NSync member told Us Weekly exclusively in April 2021 about his assistant's decision to play him on the show. "We had a whole plan set. She did the exact opposite of what I told her!"

While Delcampo posed as a celebrity to gain influence among the group, Veitch confessed that she never even considered hiding her real identity on The Circle . “I mean, to be honest, it was always going to be a gamble," the influencer exclusively told Us ahead of the season 2 premiere in April 2021. “I wouldn’t have gone on The Circle as anyone else but myself because I know that is my strength — being who I am, the personality I have."

She continued: “I said to myself, ‘I know that they will pick up on the vibe through the texts. I know that people will believe it’s me.' Whether they trust me or believe it’s me straight away, I don’t know, but that was a chance I was prepared to take because I am such a strong character! ... I just thought, even though they can’t see me or hear me, hopefully, they feel my vibration."

The first nine competitors entering The Circle this time around aren't posing as any big names — but not all of them are being honest about their real identity. Keep scrolling to meet them all:

Season 4 of The Circle premieres on Netflix May 4.