Colorado State

This Is The Best Ice Cream Shop In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

As the weather gets warmer, everyone starts craving something to cool them down. Nothing pleases people more than a delicious scoop of ice cream. You can grab a scoop anywhere, but ice cream shops know how to do it right.

Taste Of Home got to work searching for the best ice cream shops in every state. These must-try spots are also neighborhood faves, award-winning shops, and local icons. Some have been serving both residents and tourists for decades! With that said, what did writers choose as the best in Colorado ?

Little Man Ice Cream !

Writers explain why they picked this Denver landmark:

"Does ice cream taste better when served out of a 28-foot milk can? Apparently it does at Little Man’s. A scoop or two of the retro banana pudding ice cream atop a crispy homemade waffle cone is as photo-worthy as the store itself. (Psst—Did you know you can make a pie crust out of sugar cones?)"

f you want to try a scoop of Little Man Ice Cream, visit 2620 16th St. in Denver. They're available for dine-in, takeout and catering.

Looking to add more spots to your foodie bucket list? Click HERE for Taste of Home 's full list.

