Ceremony in Rocky Mount to honor state's fallen officers

ROCKY MOUNT — Englewood Baptist Church on Tuesday will be the scene of the 2022 statewide Peace Officers’ Memorial Day Ceremony to honor those who lost their lives while serving in the line of duty in North Carolina and to honor their survivors.

This also will mark the first time since 2008 the cross-agency observance has been held at the church and in Rocky Mount, as well as the first time since 2019 the observance will be open to the public.

Since the 2008 observance, Chief Deputy Marshal for the state Supreme Court Ricky Parks of Rocky Mount has served on the steering committee directing the ceremony.

Parks said that the 2020 ceremony did not occur due to the spread of the coronavirus and the 2021 ceremony was held in Winston-Salem with limited attendance for health safety.

Parks said that when he and fellow committee members were discussing a location earlier this year for, he told them, “Well, at some point I’d like to see it come back home. I’d like to see it back in Rocky Mount.”

Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone, Edgecombe County Sheriff Clee Atkinson and Rocky Mount Police Chief Robert Hassell will be serving as co-hosts.

Parks, 56, said, “There’s no greater honor than to support those that support our local communities.”

Englewood Baptist, which is in the 1300 block of South Winstead Avenue, can seat about 1,800 people. The church also is located within minutes of a cluster of hotels and access to U.S. 64 and Interstate 95.

The church has on recent Tuesdays been the scene of dress rehearsals for the ceremony.

Chris Aiken, the senior pastor of Englewood Baptist, had prior to becoming a minister served as a third-generation police officer in South Carolina.

Aiken, when discussing his feelings to the Telegram about fallen law enforcement officers, referred to part of the teachings of Jesus Christ, who said, “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”

Aiken said each of these law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice demonstrated a high ethic of love toward their fellow citizens.

“And we’re privileged to honor their names and to remember their sacrifice,” he said.

Aiken, 52, has been on the church’s staff for about 3½ years and has been the senior pastor for 16 months.

The deputy director of the N.C. Justice Academy has traditionally taken the lead in coordinating the ceremony. The academy is part of the state Attorney General’s Office and seeks to enhance the careers of criminal justice officers through research, education and training.

For Barbara Moore, who succeeded the since-retired previous deputy director of the academy, Tuesday’s ceremony is not only the first one for her to coordinate in advance, but also will be the first one she has seen.

Moore said the Englewood Baptist pastor and the church’s staff have bent over backwards to help.

Anyone interested in finding out additional information about the ceremony may phone Barbara Moore at 919-291-0644.

The ceremony will be livestreamed via the N.C. Justice Academy’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/NorthCarolinaJusticeAcademySalemburg/featured.