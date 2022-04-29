ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Ceremony in Rocky Mount to honor state's fallen officers

By By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BFTyy_0fN1G7O300

ROCKY MOUNT — Englewood Baptist Church on Tuesday will be the scene of the 2022 statewide Peace Officers’ Memorial Day Ceremony to honor those who lost their lives while serving in the line of duty in North Carolina and to honor their survivors.

This also will mark the first time since 2008 the cross-agency observance has been held at the church and in Rocky Mount, as well as the first time since 2019 the observance will be open to the public.

Since the 2008 observance, Chief Deputy Marshal for the state Supreme Court Ricky Parks of Rocky Mount has served on the steering committee directing the ceremony.

Parks said that the 2020 ceremony did not occur due to the spread of the coronavirus and the 2021 ceremony was held in Winston-Salem with limited attendance for health safety.

Parks said that when he and fellow committee members were discussing a location earlier this year for, he told them, “Well, at some point I’d like to see it come back home. I’d like to see it back in Rocky Mount.”

Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone, Edgecombe County Sheriff Clee Atkinson and Rocky Mount Police Chief Robert Hassell will be serving as co-hosts.

Parks, 56, said, “There’s no greater honor than to support those that support our local communities.”

Englewood Baptist, which is in the 1300 block of South Winstead Avenue, can seat about 1,800 people. The church also is located within minutes of a cluster of hotels and access to U.S. 64 and Interstate 95.

The church has on recent Tuesdays been the scene of dress rehearsals for the ceremony.

Chris Aiken, the senior pastor of Englewood Baptist, had prior to becoming a minister served as a third-generation police officer in South Carolina.

Aiken, when discussing his feelings to the Telegram about fallen law enforcement officers, referred to part of the teachings of Jesus Christ, who said, “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”

Aiken said each of these law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice demonstrated a high ethic of love toward their fellow citizens.

“And we’re privileged to honor their names and to remember their sacrifice,” he said.

Aiken, 52, has been on the church’s staff for about 3½ years and has been the senior pastor for 16 months.

The deputy director of the N.C. Justice Academy has traditionally taken the lead in coordinating the ceremony. The academy is part of the state Attorney General’s Office and seeks to enhance the careers of criminal justice officers through research, education and training.

For Barbara Moore, who succeeded the since-retired previous deputy director of the academy, Tuesday’s ceremony is not only the first one for her to coordinate in advance, but also will be the first one she has seen.

Moore said the Englewood Baptist pastor and the church’s staff have bent over backwards to help.

Anyone interested in finding out additional information about the ceremony may phone Barbara Moore at 919-291-0644.

The ceremony will be livestreamed via the N.C. Justice Academy’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/NorthCarolinaJusticeAcademySalemburg/featured.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

NCDMV Career Fair in Rocky Mount on Tuesday

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C (WNCT) – The NC Division of Motor Vehicles will be hosting a career fair at its Rocky Mount headquarters on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.   The first hour of the event will give those laid off from the local QVC Distribution Center that was destroyed last year by fire an opportunity […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Winston-salem, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
Government
City
Rocky Mount, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
Society
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Hassell
Person
Jesus Christ
WBTV

16-year-old girl arrested in Rock Hill triple-homicide

Kryst was not only a former Miss USA, but also an entrepreneur, a correspondent with ExtraTV and a civil litigation attorney. She died by suicide in January. Watauga Co. remembers two deputies killed in line of duty one year ago. Updated: 6 hours ago. Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 deputy...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Johnston County teen identified in Selma pond drowning

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has identified Carlos Anthony Reyes as the teenager who drowned in a Selma pond on Tuesday. Reyes, 14, has his body pulled from the water after jumping in a pond with friends off of Davis Mill Road and Highway 70 after he did not resurface.
SELMA, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Englewood Baptist Church#Supreme Court#U S 64
The Daily Reflector

April 27 Community News

Día Del Niño: The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina Inc. is hosting its Día del Niño y Día de las Madres children’s and mother’s field day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at H. Boyd Lead Park,…
WINTERVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Youtube
WNCT

North Carolina authorities break up dogfighting ring

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — More than 30 dogs have been seized in a North Carolina city after law enforcement officers broke up a dog-fighting ring, authorities said. Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement responded to a Gastonia address on Thursday to investigate a report of dogs fighting in the backyard, the Gaston Gazette reported. The […]
GASTONIA, NC
WITN

One dead, one hospitalized in Rocky Mount park shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were shot at Martin Luther King Park in Rocky Mount on Saturday afternoon. Police say they were called to 800 E. Virginia St. around 1:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. There, they found the two shooting victims. One person was pronounced...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
39
Followers
82
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy