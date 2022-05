A familiar face will take over as the next Lebanon wrestling coach. Nathaniel Rogers, a 2007 Lebanon High School graduate, was hired as the new wrestling coach by the Lebanon R-3 School Board on Tuesday night. Rogers ran track at Southwest Baptist University in college, but wrestling has always been a true passion and joy for the former 116-match winner and state wrestling qualifier in 2007 at 135-pounds. “I started coaching wrestling first for Kids Across American, then for the YMCA in Bolivar,” Rogers said of his journey. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO