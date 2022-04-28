ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Eilish Revealed Her Childhood Crush Was Sarah Michelle Gellar, And Sarah Herself Responded

By Natasha Jokic
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35IjhC_0fMyr3ND00

It looks as if Billie Eilish totally had it bad for Buffy back in the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q3Csi_0fMyr3ND00
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

For context, last night Billie answered a whole bunch of questions from a callout on her Instagram story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P1o4b_0fMyr3ND00
Billie Eilish / Via Instagram: @billieeilish

And when she was asked who her childhood celeb crush was, Billie responded with a simple picture of Sarah Michelle Gellar holding a stake as Buffy Summers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3afi6s_0fMyr3ND00
Billie Eilish / Fox / Via Instagram: @billieeilish

But that's not all! Sarah herself saw the story — and seems to be a fan. "I’m dead. That’s all. I’m not a child anymore, but I totally have a crush on @billieeilish ," she wrote. "Ok… now that’s really all."

Sarah Michelle Gellar / Fox / Via instagram.com

"[U]m oh my god," Billie wrote in response.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OpZNH_0fMyr3ND00
Billie Eilish / Fox / Via Instagram: @billieeilish

In fact, it was a good day for people revealing their childhood crushes on SMG:

Sarah Michelle Gellar / Via instagram.com

Billie has previously spoken about how she wants to keep her sexuality private, telling Elle last year , “Like, oh yeah, that’s everyone else’s business, right? No. Where’s that energy with men?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cR7lB_0fMyr3ND00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images for Coachella

Now, if any of my childhood crushes would like to shout me out on Instagram, I would be very grateful...

