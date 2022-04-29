ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Oklahoma lawmakers pass legislation to outlaw nearly all abortions

By Gabriella Borter
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

April 28 (Reuters) - (This April 28 story corrects paragraph 14 to say abortion is legal up to 22 weeks in Kansas)

The Oklahoma legislature on Thursday approved two bills that would ban virtually all abortions, and both Republican-composed laws would take effect immediately if the governor signs them as he has promised.

Oklahoma would become the most restrictive U.S. state for abortions under the bill passed by the state Senate to ban them except in cases of medical emergency, rape or incest. Earlier, the state's House of Representatives approved a separate piece of legislation to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. The Senate also had previously approved that measure.

"The goal of this bill is to protect unborn children, and therefore we are telling everyone that abortion is prohibited except in limited circumstances," Senator Julie Daniels, a Republican, said of the near-total ban.

Governor Kevin Stitt, also a Republican, has said he will sign any anti-abortion legislation that reaches his desk.

Should the near-total ban be enacted, it would be the only one of its kind to go into effect in the United States since the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision by the Supreme Court established abortion rights nationwide, according to the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion rights advocacy research group.

Republican-led states have been passing ever-stricter abortion bans, expecting a forthcoming Supreme Court decision will alter or reverse Roe v. Wade. read more

The Supreme Court is due to rule by the end of June on a case involving a Republican-backed Mississippi abortion law. During oral arguments, conservative justices signaled a willingness to dramatically curtail abortion rights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07PeDo_0fMyXZmm00
A doctor does an ultrasound on a patient from Austin, Texas, before her surgical abortion at Trust Women clinic in Oklahoma City, U.S., December 6, 2021. Picture taken December 6, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

Oklahoma's four abortion clinics had been bracing for Thursday's legislative action, which could mean they must soon cease abortion services entirely.

Planned Parenthood and other abortion rights advocacy groups filed two lawsuits in Oklahoma courts on Thursday, seeking to block enforcement of the new six-week ban as well as a near-total ban passed earlier this month that threatens prison for providers.

Dr. Shelly Tien said she knew the surgical and medication abortions she provided at the Trust Women clinic in Oklahoma City earlier this week could be her last in the state. Tien travels monthly from Florida to work at the clinic. read more

"It makes me very sad that I won't be able to go back there and provide care for those patients," she said.

More than half her patients this week were from Texas, she said. Oklahoma had become a destination for women from Texas looking to end their pregnancies after their home state's six-week ban took effect last fall.

In recent weeks, Trust Women has been scheduling more patients for abortions at its sister clinic in Wichita, Kansas, about two hours away driving, spokesperson Zack Gingrich-Gaylord said.

The Wichita clinic has brought on about a half dozen new abortion doctors, is hiring support staff and also is adding more days that abortions are provided to prepare for an uptick in patients from Oklahoma, he said. Abortion is legal in Kansas up to 22 weeks in pregnancy.

Gingrich-Gaylord said the Oklahoma City clinic has some medication abortion appointments scheduled for next week, but those are contingent on when the governor signs the ban.

The House must first approve amendments to the near-total ban before it goes to the governor.

Reporting by Gabriella Borter; editing by Colleen Jenkins and David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 4439

The God of Wine
4d ago

why are they so anti-abortion under the guise that they care about the woman or the child but they don't help out the woman or the child financially at all. Once you're born you're on your own

Reply(501)
612
Pamela
4d ago

going to be alot of unwanted children in this world because some men feel the need to control the reproductive rights of women. if a man was able to get pregnant there would be clinics on every corner.

Reply(345)
694
I see ya!
4d ago

I can't say whether I'm for or against abortion but what I am against is a bunch of old white men telling women what they can and can't do with their bodies!!

Reply(115)
378
Related
Daily Mail

'It's not a criminal matter': Murder charge is DROPPED against Texas woman, 26, three days after she was arrested for performing 'self-induced abortion'

Charges against a Texas woman who was arrested for murder after allegedly terminating her own pregnancy were dropped Sunday by the local district attorney. Lizelle Herrera, 26, was arrested Thursday after police alleged she violated the state's new, restrictive abortion law in 'knowingly causing the death of an individual by self-induced abortion,' cops said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

MSNBC’s Wallace agrees with Democrat lawmaker, second trimester abortion bans ‘extreme’ ‘grotesque’

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace was in total agreement with her Democrat guest on Thursday that Florida’s 15-week-abortion ban was "extreme" and "grotesque." The bill signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., prohibits abortions after 15-weeks of pregnancy, which is during the second trimester of pregnancy. Recent polls show the majority of Americans believe that abortions should be illegal once in the second trimester.
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Oklahoma Just Made It a Felony to Perform an Abortion

Click here to read the full article. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt on Tuesday morning signed a bill making it illegal to perform abortions in the state, with perpetrators facing up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine. “I promised Oklahomans that I would sign every pro-life bill that hits my desk and that’s what we’re doing today,” Stitt said on Tuesday. “We want Oklahoma to be the most pro-life state in the country. We want to outlaw abortion in the state of Oklahoma.” The state’s Republican-controlled Senate passed Senate Bill 612 last year with overwhelming support. The state House passed...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Florida State
State
Oklahoma State
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
Person
Julie Daniels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Legislature#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#Republican#Senate#House Of Representatives#The Supreme Court#The Guttmacher Institute
Slate

The Most Unexpected Consequence of the Texas Abortion Ban

In a third-floor medical suite with sweeping views of a Texas highway, staff members at Houston Women’s Reproductive Services are adapting to the new demands the state’s restrictive abortion law has placed on their jobs. They try to schedule every patient for a visit on the same day...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
WBKR

New Drunk Driving Law Passes Tennessee Senate

Back in early February 2022, we learned that HB 1834 was unanimously passed by the Tennessee House. The bill referred to as Bentley's Law was championed by Cecilia Williams, the grandmother of 5-year-old Bentley, who was orphaned when both of his parents were killed by a drunk driver in April 2021.
TENNESSEE STATE
Fox News

Texas Attorney General shoots down Psaki's claim that bussing migrants to D.C. is a 'publicity stunt'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss the border crisis, arguing that the Biden administration "doesn’t care" about the influx of migrants crossing the southern border and shooting down claims made by White House press secretary Jen Psaki that the Texas plan to bus migrants to Washington, D.C. is a ‘publicity stunt.'
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Reuters

418K+
Followers
322K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy