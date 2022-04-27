ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Jones Named All-Tournament as Men’s Golf Completes C-USA Championships

herdzone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEXARKANA, Ark. – Marshall men's golf junior Tyler Jones was named to the Conference USA All-Tournament Team on Wednesday and the end of the C-USA Championships. He finished tied for fifth after the final round at the Texarkana Country Club. The Thundering Herd finished 13th. As a team,...

herdzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Oliver Bekker leads going into last round of Catalunya Championship

Oliver Bekker eagled the par-5 15th hole for the second straight day to shoot a 5-under 67 on Saturday and take a two-stroke lead going into the final round of the Catalunya Championship. Bekker, 11-under 205 for the tournament, made four birdies and a lone bogey at the Stadium Course...
GOLF
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSU women’s golf coach retiring

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University women’s golf coach Kelli Kamimura is retiring from college coaching. Kamimura has led the team for the past 13 years and, though give a three-year contract extension last year, said it was the time for a change. “I am so grateful for...
PULLMAN, WA
The Spun

Texas Running Back Announces He’s Transferring

On Thursday afternoon, the Texas football program learned one of its running backs is on the move. Jaden Hullaby, an athlete recruit from the 2020 class, announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. He does so just a few days ahead of the May 1 deadline. “I would like...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Huntington, WV
Sports
Texarkana, AR
Sports
City
Huntington, WV
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
City
Charlotte, AR
State
West Virginia State
The Spun

Tiger Woods Visiting Notable Course: Golf World Reacts

We’re three weeks away from the PGA Championship and Tiger Woods hasn’t formally announced whether he’s going to play. But a recent visit to a notable golf course should be a good hint. According to Dylan Dethier of Golf Magazine, Woods is traveling to Tulsa today and...
TULSA, OK
golfmagic.com

Augusta National Women's Amateur champ Anna Davis makes LPGA Tour cut on debut

Augusta National Women's Amateur champion Anna Davis produced an eagle-birdie-par finish to make the cut at the Palos Verdes Championship on her LPGA Tour debut. The 16-year-old with a fondness for the bucket hat earned an exemption into the competition and fired an opening first round of 71 to sit just inside the cut line.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Montgomery
Golf Digest

Let's "redraft" the best PGA Tour rookie classes in recent memory

The NFL Draft is a three-day event that lives 365 days a year. For several months before Roger Goodell gets booed at a podium reading the first pick, draft pundits (an assortment of characters that can make Comicon attendees look normal) discuss which teams should take which players in which round, running endless numbers of mock drafts ahead of the real deal. In the weeks after, they discuss which teams should have taken which players in what rounds, reviewing how right or wrong their mock drafts were and grading how well the 32 teams did in the process. From there, the discussion begins surrounding the next year’s draft, or the one in five years when Arch Manning will go No. 1. It’s more than a cottage industry. It’s a self-contained universe.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marshall University#C Usa#Conference Usa#Athletics#The C Usa Championships#The Thundering Herd#The All Tournament Team
KARK

Lopez Joins Razorback MBB Staff

FAYETTEVILLE – Matt Lopez has been named special assistant to the head coach, University of Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman announced today. With the Razorbacks, Lopez will gather and disseminate analytics, prepare film for opponent scouting for both coaches and players and serve as the academic liaison. Lopez served...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
extrainningsoftball.com

New Arkansas NIL Deal the Latest Game-Changer for College Softball Players

When the revised Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) rules were released last year, there were two primary schools of thought within the softball world. Some thought that the rules would primarily benefit big-time players in big-time sports only – expecting college football and basketball’s stars to be the real beneficiaries. Another thought process was that some of softball’s biggest stars might see some benefit from the relaxed regulations, but that there wouldn’t be a large rippling effect within softball specifically.
BRYANT, AR
WNCT

Wood Ducks score two in third, hold on to beat Mudcats

KINSTON, N.C. — A two-run third inning enabled the Down East Wood Ducks to beat the Carolina Mudcats 2-0 on Saturday at Grainger Stadium. Mitch Bratt pitched for the Woodies, fresh off the plane from out west in Arizona in his debut with the team. Bratt struck out the first three Mudcats batters. On the […]
KINSTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eric Musselman reveals Arkansas heavily recruited MarJon Beauchamp

Arkansas men’s basketball head coach Eric Musselman on Saturday revealed the program was heavily involved in the recruitment of former four-star prospect MarJon Beauchamp. Musselman made the revelation on Twitter after Beauchamp posted a photo of himself wearing a Razorbacks shirt. He reminisced a bit about what could have been had Beauchamp committed to the program prior to their run to the Elite Eight this year.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy