ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

The girl with ‘spun glass hair’: Meet the eight-year-old with a mane that can’t be combed

By Susan Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gXhnA_0fMwTmsv00

A mother who affectionately called her daughter “a little scarecrow” when she was tiny because of her uncombable hair syndrome says the eight-year-old has blossomed into a style icon boasting a  multi-coloured “lion’s mane.”

One of only 100 people worldwide thought by scientists to have been diagnosed with the rare genetic condition causing dry, frizzy hair that cannot be combed flat, rather than wanting to tame her crowning glory, Holly Wright, loves it, according to her mother, Emma Wilson, 41.

Concerned she might be teased when she started school, the social worker, who lives in Northallerton , North Yorkshire , with Holly and her identical twin brothers, Daniel and Charlie, five, whose hair is straight, said that her daughter celebrates looking different.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N5JAi_0fMwTmsv00

Emma, who no longer lives her children’s dad, Carl Wright, 36, said: “Holly is really proud of her hair. If anything, she is a bit sad that her wild hair is calming down as she gets older – which is a characteristic of the condition.

“She’s very sociable and outgoing and very confident in herself and so she loves having different hair.”

And she is in very good company, as other famous names thought to have uncombable hair syndrome UHS – which is also known as spun glass hair and is rarely given a formal diagnosis – include Prime Minister Boris Johnson ,  his son Wilfred and scientific genius Albert Einstein.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04YmfW_0fMwTmsv00

Emma, who specialises in working with mental health, believes Holly’s UHS was passed down on her side by her dad, Peter , 68, whose hair was remarkably similar.

Having stumbled across the condition on a Facebook group she joined for parents trying to cope with their kids’ unruly hair when Holly was a toddler and seeing a photo of another child with the same scarecrow look, she said: “We didn’t have a formal diagnosis until 2019 when we  went on BBC1’s The One Show.

“We were sent to see a trichologist, or hair specialist, in Manchester who did the testing and confirmed what I already knew about Holly’s hair.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33s9HD_0fMwTmsv00

She added: “The trichologist told us that, as Holly gets older, her hair will become more manageable and that’s already the case, but what I didn’t expect was that Holly would not want it to change.”

And, rather than bullying her, the other children at school were fascinated by Holly’s hair.

Emma, who is in a new relationship, said: “When she started school, there was no bullying.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UnOik_0fMwTmsv00

“The other kids just wanted to stroke her hair which looks frizzy, but which is actually very soft and fluffy to touch.

“In fact, it was never other kids but adults who made upsetting comments like, ‘Did she put her hand in the socket?’ when we were out.

“When people did make comments in front of her, I would always just say, ‘I think her hair is beautiful,’ so she would not grow up feeling bad about herself or how she looks.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YI7wk_0fMwTmsv00

And when Holly met another girl with UHS on The One Show, after admiring her longer locks, she wanted to grow hers too – making even more of a feature of it when her mother put pink streaks into her own hair, by asking if she could have some too.

Emma said: “Holly has a really positive identity, and her hair hasn’t damaged her confidence in any way. She is a very strong willed and assertive little girl, and she likes the fact her hair is unique to her.”

Researchers now know that UHS is the result of a mutation in three genes that tell the body how to make the hair strands on your head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MZGjM_0fMwTmsv00

Typical signs of the condition, which usually shows up in children aged between three months and 12 years, include white/silvery coloured hair, which is dry and coarse and grows in kinks.

UHS has also been linked to other medical conditions, none of which Holly has, with the only other difference between her and her twin brothers being that her fingernails seem to grow faster, according to her mother.

While the parents of children with UHS are advised to use soft brushes and to avoid hairdryers, so they do not damage the hair, Emma usually lets Holly choose if she wants her mane to dry naturally or prefers to use a hairdryer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VzYad_0fMwTmsv00

The football mad girl, who supports Leeds United and wants to be a post lady when she grows up, already has clear ideas on how she wants her hair to look.

Emma said: “She knows what she likes and sometimes I’ll plait it for her to sleep in, so it looks crimped the next day.

“But for school and especially PE, she just likes it up and off her face.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OUyjZ_0fMwTmsv00

“We wash Holly’s hair once a week on a Monday night and after using a normal moisturising shampoo and conditioner, I will use argan oil on her hair to keep it moisturised. It never gets greasy, so washing it once a week is enough.

“It’s great that Holly is so proud of her hair and of how unique it is, and I think it actually suits her personality.

“It is like a beautiful Lion’s mane. So, being a Leo, I think of her as my little lioness.”

Comments / 227

Ronnie
9d ago

Nothing is wrong with her hair. There is a whole race with this textured hair. I love this hair because you can get it flat ironed and it will look straight and bouncy then turn around and have an Afro, then braids hold well. So yeah I love the versatility of my hair.

Reply(18)
134
Ms Pretty
9d ago

Nothing is wrong with her hair... She has the same texture as her Mother. She just needs a bit of oil and she’ll be fine. Keep it moisturized.

Reply(6)
66
Maryann Singleton
9d ago

Emma you are a beautiful girl. Keep rocking your hairdo and realizing just how beautiful you are! Mom you are an amazing mother by letting Emma wear her hair the way she wants to and not forcing her to to change herself for other peoples acceptance. Adults can be so cruel my son has vitiligo it started on his leg in the perfect shape of a heart and growing up we had to deal with adults making remarks to their children at doctors appointments to stay away from him because he might have a contagious disease. It affected him negatively and he never wanted to wear shorts no matter how hot it was outside. The only thing contagious about it were other people’s ignorance. They had things that could be done to help but one of the possible side effects was thinning of the skin and skin cancer and There was no way I was going to do that. He is a grown man now and very comfortable in his own skin, you can hardly even notice the vitiligo. Keep teaching Emma to be comfortable in her own skin and t

Reply(2)
29
Related
InspireMore

“That Is Love.” Horse Gallops Over To Comfort Crying Little Girl.

If you’re lucky enough to be raised around horses, you know how blessed you are. Horses may be big, but they’re often gentle giants with unique personalities and surprising intelligence. Research shows that horses can recognize their owners and pick up on non-verbal cues humans don’t even know they’re sending. They can sense human emotions and moods and can communicate their wants and needs to both humans and other horses.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Eye do! Bride is left in hysterics after her wedding photos came back with 'crazy eyes' Photoshopped onto everyone who blinked

The exciting moment of seeing your wedding photos quickly turned to bafflement for one bride, who was left in hsysterics after received photos that had been bizarrely Photoshopped. Anaya Ramos-Bridgeford, who lives in Pennsylvania, took to Facebook to celebrate her marriage to husband Jaylen with a selection of photographs taken...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Conditioner#Uncombable Hair Syndrome#Spun#Mane#Lion
Daily Mail

Woman 'bangs on her coffin lid' as she's about to be buried at her own FUNERAL: Shocked relatives take her to hospital where she is declared ALIVE... only to die hours later

A woman's funeral in Peru was interrupted when the woman herself started banging on the lid of the coffin to say she was still alive. In a shocking twist to a tragic day, stunned relatives carrying the coffin of Rosa Isabel Cespede Callaca, 36, opened it and found their relative with her eyes open looking at them.
WORLD
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Hair Care
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Debuts Red Hair Makeover While Mom Is In Ukraine

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, made some slight changes to her hair color. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s daughter added a red rinse to her typical dark blonde hairdo and she showed off the fabulous makeover on Sunday, May 1. Shiloh styled her hair in a neat bun as she sat outside a Starbucks in Studio City, California drinking coffee and laughing with a friend. Although the teenager didn’t fully commit to being a red-head, she’s definitely rocking the rinse! See the before and after photos of Shiloh’s hair makeover below.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon and husband share unexpected news: 'It is thrilling!'

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth had some big news to share this week. The couple, who have been married since 2011, have now decided to team up professionally, in the world of soccer!. WATCH: Reese Witherspoon works on fun project with youngest son. Reese, 46, shared their announcement...
NASHVILLE, TN
Lawrence Post

“She began flapping hands”, Mother described how she spotted signs that her daughter was autistic at just 6 months old after doctors ruled out the possibility of autism on several occasions

The mother said that she began having concerns when her young daughter didn’t want to interact with others from an early age. Signs that her daughter had Autism Spectrum Disorder emerged when she was just 6 months old, the mother said. The mother took her daughter to a pediatrician at 18 months and the doctor said the little girl presents with autism. The mom said that she had to learn to think quickly and develop strategies to make life easier for her young daughter.
KIDS
Black Enterprise

Parents Looking For Answers After Teacher Cuts 12-Year-Old Son’s Hair Without Permission

A teacher cut a 12-year-old boy’s hair at school without his parents’ permission, and now they are demanding answers. According to CBS Minnesota, the boy’s parents, Daetney and Tadow McReynolds of Minnesota, are angry, and with good reason, about their son’s impromptu haircut by their son’s teacher. And to add insult to injury, they claim the school failed to notify them after the incident.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

638K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy