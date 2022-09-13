ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The Independent

9 best robot vacuum cleaners that will clean your floors and carpets effortlessly

It’s doubtful that there are many people who relish the endless job that is keeping floors clean. In most households, it seems to be the case that as soon as you’ve finished vacuuming, you need to start again. Well, robot vacuum cleaners are here to take care of the floors so you never have to think about them again. Some even mop for you too.Robot vacuums have come a long way since their inception, and are intelligent little fellows these days. Many map your home, dodge obstacles and can tell where stairs are – some even let you view your...
CNN

These 37 Products Will Make Your Day Better

Some gadgets and items can support you in your efforts to look on the bright side of life. Whether it's because they throw a motivational quote at you, help to make your work more efficient, or because they offer a chance to introduce some playfulness to your day. This article has the 37 Amazon products that will make your day better.
CNN

TikTok Said To Buy These Things And I'm So Glad I Did

The online shopping world can be challenging, but it’s about to get a lot easier with the latest and hottest items on TikTok that will make you want to shop! Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking to shop for the ideal gift for friends or family, these 35 products are sure to please. Scroll down now to see all of the hottest TikTok trends.
CNN

How to choose the right air purifier for you

If you suffer from seasonal allergies or have a constantly shedding pet, you may already be familiar with the positive benefits of an air purifier. Yet, with continued concern over air pollution, the threat of longer and more intense wildfire seasons and the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for cleaner air in our homes has increased, and with it the demand for home air purifiers.
TheDailyBeast

Moon Juice's Latest Drop Harnesses the Power of Buzzy Glutathione

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.When it comes to skincare, vitamin C is the gold standard treatment for targeting pigmentation, fading acne scars, and brightening a dull complexion. And while vitamin C serums are nothing new in the skincare sphere, Moon Juice’s newest launch, G-Pack (the brand’s first new skincare launch since 2018), is infused with a shelf-stable vitamin C, ferulic acid, and the latest buzzy antioxidant in the wellness space, glutathione. The G-Pack powder is formulated to be mixed into your favorite serum, making it easy to integrate...
CNN

The 23 best exercise dresses, according to fitness experts

It’s hard to miss the exercise dresses trending all over TikTok. Comfortable, flirty and fun, these appear to take you from the gym to brunch — and beyond. And while dresses in the athletic arena are nothing new they are now stretching beyond the court and taking us through hiking, running, grocery shopping and more.
