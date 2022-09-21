ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

What would happen if humanity detonated every single nuclear warhead on Earth at the same time?

By Greg Evans
 3 days ago

Have you ever sat down one day and thought, "What would it be like if humanity decided to detonate all of the nuclear bombs on Earth at once?"

Of course, you haven't. That would be an absolutely insane thing for the planet to do.

But with Vladimir Putin declaring war on Ukraine on Thursday, many people have been fearful that a nuclear World War could occur, devastating countries and humanity.

The Russian leader called the invasion a "special military operation" and said Russia did not plan to occupy Ukraine.

Putin has also said that he believes he is helping with the "denazification" of Ukraine by sending his troops for "peacekeeping." Ukraine's leader, however, has described the action as "war".

In regards to other foreign countries getting involved, Putin warned world leaders that doing so would have tremendous effects, saying, “if you do you will face consequences greater than any of you have faced in history”.

If you needed confirmation that exploding all of the planet's nuclear warheads was a terrible idea, then we can only advise that you watch this highly disturbing video by Kurzgesagt - In a Nutshell.

This colourful and completely gripping eight-minute video has already been viewed more than 5 million times on YouTube in just two days.

If you haven't got eight minutes to spare allow us to briefly breakdown some of the harrowing key points that it highlights.

  • As of 2019, there are 15,000 nuclear weapons on planet Earth.
  • It would take just three nuclear warheads to destroy one of the 4,500 cities on Earth, meaning 13,500 bombs in total, which would leave 1,500 left.
  • 15,000 warheads are the equivalent of 3 billions tons of TNT and 15x the energy of the Krakatoa volcano, the most powerful volcanic eruption ever.
  • When exploded it would create a fireball 50 km across and would create a blast wave that would wipe out everything in 3,000km radius.
  • The explosion would be heard around the world and the pressure wave would circulate around the world for the following weeks.
  • The mushroom cloud would reach the edges of the Earth's atmosphere and be near to space.
  • If it were detonated in South America's Amazon Rainforest it would create a fire that would burn down nearly the entire continent.
  • Radiation would kill everything within the blast radius and the surrounding for hundreds of kilometres is now uninhabitable.
  • The Amazon Rainforest is completely destroyed and the environment around the world is now highly radioactive but it would completely wipe out humanity.

Unfortunately, that isn't even the worst scenario that the video proposes. If humans were to mine every bit of uranium on the planet and create as many bombs as possible it would be catastrophic.

  • There is believed to be 35 million tones of uranium on Earth which is enough to create the equivalent of 10 billion Hiroshima bombs.
  • Once again, if it were detonated in the Amazon Rainforest, half of South America would be able to see the blast.
  • If would create a crater 100km across with debris being flung so far that some of it would end up in space.
  • It would kill most large animals and cause firestorms across the planet and earthquakes, stronger than anything ever recorded would decimate cities.
  • The ash cloud it would create would envelop the planet and prevent sunlight from reaching the surface and creating a global winter which would drop temperatures below freezing for decades.
  • All life on Earth would be extinct. Even the International Space Station would be destroyed thanks to the debris. You could survive if you were underground of underwater but only as long as your supplies last.
  • It would take millions of years for any form of life to reemerge on the planet.

Yeah...that's all a bit much isn't it?

Let's just hope the likes of Trump, Kim or Putin watch this video and get the wrong ideas.

