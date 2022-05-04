Live Nation $25 concert tickets go on sale
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Live Nation ‘s $25 tickets for concert week are now on sale.
The $25 includes all taxes and fees.WATCH: Comedian Dave Chappelle attacked on stage
Click here for tickets.
In Northeast Ohio, it includes shows at Blossom Music Center, FirstEnergy Stadium, House of Blues, MGM Northfield Park, Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
So, what shows can you see for $25?
It’s an impressive list.
Participating artists include:
- Freddie Gibbs
- OneRepublic & NEEDTOBREATHE
- AJR
- Pitbull
- Halestorm and the Pretty Reckless
- Halsey
- Ray LaMontagne
- REO Speedwagon and STIX with Loverboy
- Incubus
- Rob Zombie & Mudvayne
- Rod Stewart
- Backstreet Boys
- Jack Johnson
- Sammy Hagar
- Josh Groban
- Judah and the Lion
- Keith Urban
- Kenny Chesney
- CHEER! Live
- Tears for Fears
- Korn & Evanescense
- Clannad
- Lee Brice
- Leon Bridges
- The Black Keys
- The Chicks
- The Doobie Brothers
- David Gray
- Machine Gun Kelly
- The Killers
- Def Leppard and Motley Crue
- Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin
- Tim McGraw
- Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town
- Train
- EarthGang
- New Kids on the Block
- Willie Nelson
- ZZ Top
- Wiz Khalifa and Logic
- Wu-Tang Clan & Nas
- Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert
- Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild ‘N Out Live
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 6