Lakewood, OH

Anchors Down: Which FOX 8 anchor snagged top spot in cardboard boat race?

By Talia Naquin
 2 days ago

WARNING: Spoilers on the race below.

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 morning team faced off in a cardboard boat regatta at Lakewood High School.

FOX 8 worked with students and Physics teacher David Hille.

We’ve covered Lakewood High School’s cardboard boat regatta for nearly 20 years.

This time our anchors had to compete, teaming up with students to help design and build the boats.

Here are the teams:

  • Team Kristi
  • Team Todd
  • Team Stefani
  • Team Scott

The first race was Todd versus Scott.

Macho Man Scott Sabol didn’t make it far. Captain Meany won the first heat.

He then had to wait for the winner of Kristi vs Stefani.

Stefani got off to a strong start, but Kristi caught up.

Kristi made it out of the pool first, but Stefani’s boat hit the wall before hers.

In the end, Stefani took the prize.

In the final heat, Todd got off to a strong start, but Stefani surged forward.

Both boats made it to the end of the pool, but Stefani took the top prize.

The students and Hille then challenged our anchors to dive in.

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

