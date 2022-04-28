ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley declines to run for Chicago mayor; Lightfoot yet to announce re-election run

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Uar0_0fMtzvnb00

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is on the verge of formally announcing her plans to run for reelection as a potentially formidable candidate announced that he will not be running for mayor.

Lightfoot's plans to run for a second term may be the worst keep secret in Chicago politics. She has hinted for weeks that an announcement is coming soon.

She walked right to the edge of an announcement telling the Chicago Sun-Times Thursday afternoon: "The issue is when is the announcement, and that will come soon. I mean, I'm giving you every indication of what the future is going to hold. The question is just formally announcing it. And we will do that soon."

The news came hours after U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, who has represented Chicago's North Side since 2009, announced he was not going to jump in the race.

"Well I think it shifts the playing field in Lori Lightfoot's favor for the moment," ABC7 political analyst Laura Washington said. "He was seen as a promising candidate who had the ability to raise money, attract support from the business community."

In a press release Thursday morning, Quigley cited his work as the co-chair on the House Ukrainian Caucus as a reason why he can't step away to run for mayor.

He just recently returned from a trip to the Poland-Ukraine border.

"The good news is, in my trip over there, we saw that urgency," Quigley said. "We saw the fact that heavy weaponry is now moving and Ukraine is indeed getting what they need."

Congressman Mike Quigley is warning against the West becoming overconfident that Ukraine is winning the war against Russia.

"I'm concerned that the West may be thinking, well, Ukraine is winning," Quigley said. "First of all, this is better terrain for the Russians. Second, shorter supply lines, lessons learned, and the fact that you've got a very angry Putin here."

Quigley issued a statement saying, "The war in Ukraine is not just about territory in Eastern Europe. It is a struggle between democracy and authoritarian rule, a tension playing out across the globe. Stopping Putin's genocidal war in Ukraine will save thousands of innocent lives while sending an unequivocal message to tyrants around the world: the free world will not stand for your aggression and brutality.

"On this most recent trip with my colleagues from the Intelligence Committee, it became clear our work will continue for months, if not years. After much consideration, I simply cannot walk away from my duty to safeguard democracy, fight for American values abroad, and stand up for the brave Ukrainian people in their time of maximum peril. Campaigning to serve as Mayor of Chicago would not allow me to fulfill this critical obligation.

"The great city I love faces unprecedented challenges on crime, schools, equity and fiscal matters that demand 100% full-time commitment from our mayor. At age 53, I would have relished the opportunity to get Chicago back on track. If I'm being completely honest, at 63, I don't think my family and I can make this kind of commitment.

"As a senior Member of the House Appropriations committee, I have a special responsibility to deliver the critical investments for transportation, housing, and healthcare Chicago needs to turn itself around. Shirking that duty to run for mayor would be letting my city down in its time of great need.

"To those who have encouraged me to run over the last few weeks and months, your trust and kind words have been humbling. I thank you from the bottom of my heart, and look forward to your ideas and support as I stay at my post, fighting for Chicago and our shared ideals abroad."

Quigley's decision to stay out of the mayor's race followed a similar decision from Arne Duncan back in March when he said he would not run.

Chicago businessman Willie Wilson has announced that he will run for a third time, and there still are a number of potential mayoral candidates still waiting in the wings.

Quigley's decision to stay out of the race could have an impact at least on some of them as they continue to weigh their options.

In response to Quigley's decision Mayor Lightfoot released a statement saying, "Congressman Quigley has been a consistent dedicated advocate for his constituents and the residents of Chicago. As we face these challenging times overseas, I respect Rep. Quigley's leadership in trying to end the war in Ukraine and his efforts to safeguard democracies across the world. I look forward to continuing to work with him and his staff to ensure that Chicago gets its fair share of federal dollars and that we continue to lift up the needs of our Chicago communities in Washington, D.C."

Comments / 6

Related
NBC Chicago

2023 Chicago Mayoral Race: Who's In, Who's Out, and Who Might Run

The Chicago mayoral race is slowly beginning to take shape, with two key contenders coming to opposing conclusions on Thursday. Current Mayor Lori Lightfoot has not officially announced her candidacy for the position, but she told the Chicago Sun-Times that she does plan to run for a second term after defeating Toni Preckwinkle for the job in the last election.
CHICAGO, IL
WISH-TV

Republican candidates vie for chance to flip NW Indiana seat in Congress

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The frontrunners in a northwest Indiana primary say their supporters are excited at the prospect of flipping a Congressional seat. Indiana’s 1st Congressional District covers the northwest part of the state, including Gary, Hammond and Crown Point. Democrats have held the seat since 1931, with Frank Mrvan the current officeholder. Earlier this month, both Politico and the Cook Political Report moved the seat into the “lean Democrat” category, suggesting weakening Democratic support.
INDIANA STATE
POLITICO

Lightfoot's close to announcing reelection bid

Presented by the Paul Simon-Jim Edgar Statesmanship Award. TGIF, Illinois. It’s poker weekend. Wish me luck!. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is going to run for reelection — she’s just not yet ready to make an official announcement with all the bells and whistles. That’s according to sources...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
Chicago, IL
Elections
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arne Duncan
Person
Lori Lightfoot
Fox News

Sen. Johnson: Biden 'would not be president' if FBI, media didn't conceal family 'corruption'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argued Thursday that if the American public knew about the "corruption of Biden, Inc." before the 2020 election, there would be no Biden administration. Johnson joined "America's Newsroom" as Republican House lawmakers call on the Department of Justice to brief Congress on the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Election#The Chicago Sun Times#Abc7
POLITICO

Tensions between Biden and Barack

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. JOE BIDEN knew it must be getting under BARACK OBAMA’s skin. In the first...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
FingerLakes1.com

$150 gas cards for thousands of Americans- Apply now

Thousands of Americans are set to receive $150 gas cards. The Chicago Moves program proposed by the mayor has been approved. Which states pay the most and least for electricity?. Chicago Moves. Chicago Moves is a program proposed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The program was approved by Chicago City Council...
CHICAGO, IL
KCCI.com

3 Democrats running for US Senate in June 7 Primary

Three Democrats and two Republicans are all hoping to represent Iowans in the U.S. Senate. KCCI Political Analyst Dennis Goldford says independent voters will be crucial: "What will previous independent supporters of senator Grassley do? Will they vote for a new face even if it's a democrat, or will they continue to support senator grassley even though he's been in the senate for for almost 40 years already at this particular point?"
IOWA STATE
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
82K+
Followers
12K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy