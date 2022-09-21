ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

This is what nuclear war between US and Russia would look like, according to scientists

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

The world has been reminded of a global war threat after Vladimir Putin warned against foreign intervention. The Russian leader warned countries against intervening or they would face a "lightning-fast" response.

"We have all the tools no one can boast of... we will use them if necessary", he said, in what has been perceived to be a hint toward nuclear arms.

With modern technology and nuclear weapons, some wonder what a new World War would look like.

Scientists at Princeton University decided to develop this potential scenario using "independent assessments of current U.S. and Russian force postures, nuclear war plans, and nuclear weapons targets."

The audio-visual scenario is called " Plan A" and it shows how devastating a nuclear war would be.

In the four-minute-long video, scientists play out a scenario where Russia is attempting to fight off members of NATO. At first, the war is between Western European countries and Russia but once all major cities have been bombed, the war turns between the US and Russia.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

PLAN A www.youtube.com


The simulation assumes that Russia would target major US cities and there are no bomb threat warnings in those major cities. In reality, civilians would know in advance if a nuclear weapon would be potentially detonated, giving some enough time to seek shelter.

Between Russia and the US alone, scientists concluded a nuclear war would kill 3.1 million people within 45 minutes.

In total, across Europe, Asia, and the US the simulation says a total of 90 million people would be killed within the first few hours of conflict and that number does not include deaths from nuclear fallout or other long-term effects.

But before you freak out and assume this is the world's fate, the chance of a nuclear global war is fairly unlikely. Even a small-scale nuclear war between two smaller countries would have catastrophic consequences for the rest of the planet. Additionally, there are legally binding contracts between countries, including Russia, that prevent a nuclear war from occurring.

At the end of the day, a war fought with nuclear weapons is not one that can be won. However if every nuclear weapon was detonated at the same time, this is what it'd look like .

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
ohmymag.co.uk

Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens

Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
WORLD
Indy100

Putin ally says going to war is a chance for Russians to prove they are 'real men'

An ally of Vladimir Putin has claimed that going to war offers Russians the chance to prove they are ‘real men’. Vitaly Milonov is a politician in Putin's political party, United Russia. He was invited on state TV to speak about what he saw as the benefits of the invasion of Ukraine.It comes as Moscow is looking to mobilise up to one million reservists for the Ukraine war, not 300,000 as first reported, according to Russian media reports. Milonov's comments were translated by BBC journalist Francis Scarr in a post. "Regarding men with multiple children, I think it's a chance for men to...
POLITICS
Indy100

How close are we to nuclear war with Russia?

Vladimir Putin has escalated talk of nuclear war once again after announcing a partial mobilisation of military forces and warning leaders he ‘wasn’t bluffing’ over talk of nuclear threats.The Russian president said he would use "all the means available to us” in a special address to the nation on Wednesday.He warned against “nuclear blackmail” in a thinly veiled threat to the West and threatened to respond with the Russian arsenal of weapons.“We are talking about partial mobilisation, that is, only citizens who are currently in the reserve will be subject to conscription, and above all, those who served in the...
POLITICS
Indy100

Russian called up to fight in Ukraine was so drunk he fell asleep on runway

Russian reservists were unexpectedly called to war by President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday leading to a chaotic scene on a military airfield.Francis Scarr, a journalist keeping up with Russian State TV, tweeted a video of some men arriving for training at a Russian seemingly drunk. One man stumbled across the runway carrying some gear in a backpack and plastic bag. Another stood in the background of the video throwing his hands up in the air and yelling. Then off to the side, laying in the tall grass, was one man supposedly passed out drunk. Sign up for our free Indy100...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Weapon#Nuclear War#Ukraine War Military#World War#Russian#Princeton University#Nato#Western European#Wi
Indy100

Flight radar shows Russian exodus to escape Putin's mass conscription

Massive numbers of Russians scrambled to find one-way flights out of the country on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of reservists. Flightradar24, a Twitter account that tracks flights around the world, posted a video showing the high volume of flights leaving Moscow and St. Petersburg. Russians seemed to be fleeing out of fear of a potential draft as the reservists were called to action. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterSince Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, it has struggled to continue fighting against Ukrainian troops. Last week, several Russian troops were forced to withdraw...
POLITICS
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Indy100

Boris Johnson accidentally paid tribute to the ‘inspirational leadership of Vladimir Putin’

Boris Johnson might not be leading the country anymore but he’s made an awkward gaffe in the Commons, and it just proves some things never change.The MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip accidentally thanked Vladimir Putin for his “inspirational leadership” when he had intended to praise Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.It was one of the first times Johnson was speaking as a backbench MP in a Commons debate since he left the post of Prime Minister. He corrected himself before speaking about the importance of ‘doubling down in our defence of the Ukrainians’ if Putin doubles down on his “aggression”.Sign up...
POLITICS
Indy100

Jordan Peterson thinks there is 'a bit of Hitler in everyone'

Jordan Peterson is never far away from a controversial opinion or outlandish statement but his latest claim is likely to raise the eyebrows of just about everyone as he thinks we all have a bit of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler within us.The outspoken conservative Canadian professor and commentator has been in the UK this week as part of a speaking tour and made a stop off at Piers Morgan's Uncensored Talk TV show on Wednesday evening. The pair's conversation which was...how shall we say 'interesting' primarily focused on the biggest talking point of the day which was Russian president Vladimir...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
Russia
Indy100

Is there going to be a global blackout on September 24?

The internet has come up with yet another doomsday conspiracy theory set to happen this Saturday on 24 September. According to the people of TikTok, Telegram, Facebook, and Twitter, there will be a global-wide blackout that will cause a 'great reset' in the economy, politics, and more. Apparently the global blackout could be caused by a natural disaster, a nuclear attack, asteroids, a storm, or a cyber attack. But the results will be no electricity, food, and global chaos. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterPeople on TikTok warned others to prepare for a doomsday event on 24 September....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra member: Music and love are going to save this world

A Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra member has said she believes “music and love are the things that are going to save this world” as she encouraged others to see that her home country is more than just the conflict.Violinist Yulia Rubanova is one of the 75 Ukrainian musicians who came together in the midst of Russia’s invasion of the country to bring a message of defiance and hope.A new BBC documentary, Ukraine’s Musical Freedom Fighters With Clive Myrie, sees the presenter meet members of the orchestra and follow them from practising in Ukraine to coming together for their first rehearsal as...
MUSIC
Indy100

5 reasons why Fracking is really dangerous

Liz Truss's government is facing the first major backlash of her tenure as prime minister after lifting the ban on fracking. The move has been hit with fierce criticism on both sides of the house, with Conservative MPs hitting out at the policy in the Commons.The government formally lifted a ban on drilling for shale gas in a bid to boost energy supplies on Thursday. This is despite admitting that there had been no progress in assessing scientific risk and a need to “gather better data” on safety.It’s an unpopular decision, which some Tory MPs are claiming will be used...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Indy100

Man spends fortune in search of the world's worst public toilet where the walls doubled as loo roll

If we had £150k to spend the last thing we would want to do is tour the globe looking for really bad public toilets but to each their own.That being said, that's exactly what travel writer and blogger Graham Askey did - also known as the 'King of Porcelain' did when he trekked the globe to find the world's worst lavatory and he believes he has found it - in Tajikistan of all places.The toilet in question has been dubbed the 'perfect hell hole' - a poor constructed tent where the walls double up as its loo roll. Not gonna...
TRAVEL
Indy100

Why are women in Iran burning their hijabs and cutting their hair?

Women have turned to social media to protest the death of Mahsa Amini last week, with videos of themselves cutting their hair and burning their hijabs. The wave of protests comes as a 22-year-old woman died after being detained by Iran's so-called morality police. What happened to Mahsa Amini? On 13 September 2022, Mahsa Amini (also known as Jina or Zhina) was visiting family in Tehran. She was at the entry of Haqqani Highway with her brother Kiaresh Amini when Iran's Gasht-e Ershad ("Guidance Patrol") arrested her and transferred her to the "Moral Security" agency for allegedly wearing an inappropriate...
PROTESTS
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
16K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy