ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Environmentalists, 16 states sue USPS over delivery-vehicle plans

By David Shepardson
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vjSLY_0fMritZW00
A U.S. Postal Service (USPS) logo is pictured on a mail box in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - Sixteen states, four environmental groups and the United Auto Workers union filed suits on Thursday seeking to block a U.S. Postal Service (USPS) plan to buy mostly gas-powered next-generation delivery vehicles, arguing that the agency failed to comply with environmental regulations.

Three separate lawsuits were filed in federal courts in San Francisco and New York City, also naming U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy as a defendant.

The states, led by Democratic-led New York and California, were joined by the District of Columbia and New York City in a suit accusing USPS of using a flawed and unlawful environmental analysis and signing contracts before even completing a draft environmental review.

USPS "is doubling down on outdated technologies that are bad for our environment and bad for our communities," said California Attorney General Rob Bonta, a Democrat.

CleanAirNow, the Center for Biological Diversity and the Sierra Club also sued, as did the UAW and the Natural Resources Defense Council.

In response to the lawsuits, USPS said it has "conducted a robust and thorough review and fully complied with all of our obligations under" environmental law.

USPS last month said it had placed an initial $2.98 billion order for 50,000 next-generation delivery vehicles from Oshkosh Corp (OSK.N) - and had doubled its planned electric vehicle purchases from 5,000 to 10,019. USPS has said it could buy up to 165,000 vehicles over 10 years.

The White House and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have also asked USPS to reconsider, as have many Democrats in Congress.

USPS has said it expects the vehicles will begin appearing on carrier routes in late 2023. The modern vehicles will replace many 30-year-old USPS ones that lack air bags and other safety equipment as well as air conditioning.

The UAW and many U.S. lawmakers have criticized USPS and Oshkosh for opting to build the vehicles in South Carolina with non-union workers rather than at a UAW-represented facility in Wisconsin.

DeJoy, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, was named as postmaster general in 2020 by the Postal Service's governing board.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Will Dunham, Chizu Nomiyama and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 5

Danny Clem
2d ago

Then there is the increasingly unavoidable reality that the green energy sources they fantasize about are decades away from being technologically feasible to replace old-fashioned oil, gas, and coal. Even the Energy Department predicts that even with the trend toward renewable energy, by 2035, we will still be heavily reliant on oil, gas, and coal for electricity production, home heating, and transportation fuels.

Reply(1)
5
Bill Collis
2d ago

interesting, seeing a private company being sued!!! people fir get the post office is a private company, that why congress couldn't stop them buying gas trucks, so thus should be interesting to see how a court will order a private company!!!

Reply(2)
4
Related
NBC News

Supreme Court reinstates Trump-era water rule for now

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday reinstated for now a Trump-era rule that had curtailed the power of states and Native American tribes to block pipelines and other energy projects that can pollute rivers, streams and other waterways. The justices agreed to halt a lower court judge’s order...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Air Conditioning#Federal Court#Lawsuits#The United Auto Workers#U S Postal Service#Democratic#The Sierra Club#Uaw#Oshkosh Corp Lrb Osk N
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

‘I don’t believe servers should make $50 an hour. They get paid as much as nurses!’ If a waiter is making $15 an hour in California, do I really need to tip 20%?

My wife and I had an argument over tipping a server. Can you help resolve it? It’s turned into a bit of an issue. In California, servers make right under $14 an hour in restaurants with fewer than 25 employees and $15 an hour in restaurants with over 25 employees. So long gone are the days when they were paid $3 or less an hour.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in federal prison after he is convicted of hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research

A University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in jail after being convicted for fraud for hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research. Feng 'Franklin' Tao, 55, was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one of making false statements for failing to disclose to KU that he was also employed full-time by a government-affiliated institution, Fuzhou University, in China.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

416K+
Followers
321K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy