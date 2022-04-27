Girls Golf – Staples 186, St. Joseph 232

Chrys Hernandez is coming home. Hernandez has been hired as the girls basketball coach at McMahon, taking over a program where she excelled as a xplayer. “I am really excited for the chance to coach at McMahon,” Hernandez said. “I left Greenwich voluntarily to be with our new baby and focus on family, but I always knew I wasn’t done with coaching. I have only been away for a year but the stars kind of aligned and (McMahon athletic director John) Cross told me Derek (Sellers) left and the job was open. This is a storybook situation for me to go back to where it all started. I didn’t even start playing basketball until I got to McMahon.”

GREENWICH, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO