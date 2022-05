WASHINGTON — Summer bugs -- like bees, mosquitos, and beetles -- are already out and about in the DMV, and it has to do with climate change, according to a bug expert. Dr. Floyd Shockley serves as the Entomology Collections Manager at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History, so he spends his day among thousands, if not millions, of insects. WUSA9 met up with him at the museum's collection to talk about the bugs you can expect to see this summer -- and when.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 DAYS AGO