ON THE LEVEL: At Wade Weissmann , Wynn designs custom-built homes amid rising prices, supply shortages

Click here to read the full article. Steve Madden beat earnings and revenue estimates in Q1, despite persisting supply chain headwinds.
The fashion brand reported Q1 revenues of $559.7 million beating estimates of 466.56 million from analysts surveyed by Yahoo Finance. Net income was $74.5 million, or 94 cents a diluted share, which also beat analyst estimates of 51 cents.
Steve Madden shares were up over 1.5% as of early afternoon on Wednesday.
CEO Edward Rosenfeld said in call with investors on Wednesday that the company is still dealing with supply chain headwinds, including extended lead and transit times. Steve Madden is currently...
