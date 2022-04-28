ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

ON THE LEVEL: At Wade Weissmann , Wynn designs custom-built homes amid rising prices, supply shortages

By Daily Reporter Staff
Daily Reporter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupply shortages and rising materials prices are now among the most disruptive forces...

dailyreporter.com

Reuters

Continental plans price hikes due to $3.7 billion extra costs in 2022

FRANKFURT, April 29 (Reuters) - German car parts supplier Continental (CONG.DE) said on Friday it expects energy, logistics and materials cost to rise by 3.5 billion euros ($3.7 billion) this year due to COVID-19 and the Ukraine war, and is in talks with customers to increase prices. Raw material markets...
FOXBusiness

Whirlpool says consumers’ appliance demand is waning, as costs mount

WHR WHIRLPOOL CORP. 182.19 -5.12 -2.73%. Whirlpool said Monday that sales fell 8.2% in its first quarter of this year compared with the same quarter a year before. The company said revenue over the three months ended March 31 remained 14% higher than the first quarter of 2020, indicating that people are continuing to spend more on appliances than before the pandemic.
Architecture
Economy
Real Estate
Matt Lillywhite

Expect More Supply Chain Disruptions In The United States

Long-lasting lockdowns in China are expected to worsen shipping delays and disrupt supply chains around the world. "Even with air and ocean ports open, the length of the shutdown could make this iteration the most significant logistics disruption since the start of the pandemic," the shipping company Freightos said in a recent update.
freightwaves.com

Amazon Freight now offers money back through American Express

You’ve heard of cash back for groceries or restaurants, but what about cash back for freight? That’s exactly what Amazon Freight is doing through a partnership with American Express. The new offering will give freight brokers and forwarders 3% or 5% back on every load they book through the company’s trucking arm.
US News and World Report

Coca-Cola Turns to Refillable Glass Bottles in Fight Against Inflation

(Reuters) -Coca-Cola Co warned on Monday consumer demand could slow as rampant inflation shows no sign of cooling and said it was focusing on more affordable and refillable glass bottles in markets facing the biggest pinch from price increases. Demand for sodas and other packaged foods has so far held...
Reuters

Retailer WH Smith may raise prices to meet higher shipping costs

April 27 (Reuters) - WH Smith (SMWH.L)may have to raise the prices of certain products this year after the British retailer flagged higher shipping costs from the Far East, inflationary pressures and potential impact from the Ukraine conflict. Retailers across Britain have had to raise prices as they battle pandemic-led...
Reuters

Ford rides higher vehicle prices to strong quarter, maintains forecast

DETROIT, April 27 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) posted better-than-expected quarterly results on Wednesday and maintained its profit forecast for the year, citing strong vehicle pricing that partly offset higher costs and inflation. Chief Financial Officer John Lawler called the performance "mixed," saying continued chip shortages hit the company...
Hermes_Fang

Deal with Supply Shortages: You Don’t Have to Take Products Offline

You might have had difficulties getting some of your favorite products on the shelves or even online recently. Lumber, medications, food, and cars are a few limited supply items. The disruption of the supply chain makes things a lot more challenging. Reports show that these disruptions went up by about 638% in 2021. This can be a significant disadvantage for e-commerce stores.
US News and World Report

Southwest Loses $278M in Q1 but Sees Profitable Rest of 2022

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines lost $278 million in the first quarter but said Thursday that it expects to be profitable for the rest of the year because of surging demand for travel. The upbeat forecast echoed similar predictions this month from other big U.S. airlines. They say that...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Global Facility Maintenance Repair Services Market Procurement Report with Top Spending Regions and Market Price Trends | SpendEdge

Over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on our actionable insights. 100 CPOs and 500 category managers use our insights daily. SpendEdge has the fastest growth rate in number of reports and client base. NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Facility Maintenance Repair Services market size is expected to...
Reuters

China's April new home prices see slower gains -private survey

BEIJING, May 1 (Reuters) - China's April new home prices grew at a slightly slower pace compared with March gains, a private survey showed on Sunday, with policy-easing moves by local governments yet to significantly revive buying sentiment. New home prices in 100 cities rose 0.02% from a month earlier,...
freightwaves.com

Hogan: Strong quarter for Covenant, but costs of trucking keep rising

Covenant Logistics had one of the later earnings releases among truckload carriers. But some of the comments from President Joey Hogan on its earnings call Thursday summarized the market conditions facing carriers following a bountiful first three months of the year. It was Hogan’s overview of the cost side of...
Footwear News

Steve Madden Beats Expectations Despite Supply Chain Disruptions

Click here to read the full article. Steve Madden beat earnings and revenue estimates in Q1, despite persisting supply chain headwinds. The fashion brand reported Q1 revenues of $559.7 million beating estimates of 466.56 million from analysts surveyed by Yahoo Finance. Net income was $74.5 million, or 94 cents a diluted share, which also beat analyst estimates of 51 cents. Steve Madden shares were up over 1.5% as of early afternoon on Wednesday. CEO Edward Rosenfeld said in call with investors on Wednesday that the company is still dealing with supply chain headwinds, including extended lead and transit times. Steve Madden is currently...
