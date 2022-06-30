Prime Day Xbox deals 2022 - when they could begin, and what to expect

The Prime Day Xbox deals of 2022 are almost here and if you've been wanting to pick up some XBxo gear, games, or even the console(/s) itself then this will be the best chance you're going to get to save cash outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

We have started to see a few price cuts on the machines themselves but this has almost solely been limited to the Series S so there might be some fun on that machine, but otherwise the best of the Xbox Prime Day deals, we think, will be on accessories like hard drives, headsets, and extra controllers, and on games and game pass subs.

The first thing we need to remind you of is that Amazon Prime Day 2022 is July 12 and 13 this year. One small note immediately is that this is a Tuesday and a Wednesday - not a Monday/Tuesday affair as we have all got used to - worth noting that down.

Much like the buzz around the Prime Day PS5 deals , we do think Amazon will have a supply of Series X stock to drop over its sales event, but undoubtedly this is a great time to pick up any kind of Prime Day Xbox deal and save money - every year all the big retailers get involved and do their own versions, and - excellently for us - price match and try to beat each other's discounts to attract us to their wares.

To keep track of all the best Prime Day Xbox deals both in the run-up to the event and during it itself, bookmark and pay close attention to this page of ours and we will be regularly updating it and keeping it full of details and deals. And remember, the Prime Day TV deals are going to be some of the best offerings this summer too, in case you need a TV upgrade for your Xbox setup.

The best Pre Prime Day Xbox deals available now

Early Prime Day Xbox deals in the USA

As is now customary at sales events, the deals start coming before we even get to the event itself. The circle of life (of deals). We will start picking out a few top early Prime Day PS5 deals here so you can get an insight into what to expect and what might be worth jumping on now ahead of the 48-hour period itself.

Razer Kraken | Green | $79.99 $31.99 at Amazon

Save $48/60% - If you're after a headset for your Xbox or as a gift then we implore you to consider this early Prime Day Xbox headset right now - this is a world record low price for this famous headset and the value here is incredible! Amazon might have gone early with this one but we reckon there's no point waiting; it won't last long at this price.

Early Prime Day Xbox deals in the UK

Xbox Series X | £449.99 £439.99 at Amazon

Save £10 - Sound the 'Actual Deal On A Console Klaxxon' This small saving represents a big milestone as it's the first time we've seen Xbox Series X stock take an actual real-life discount so far. Even if this deal from this particular seller goes, Amazon themselves has it for £440.68 in the 'other sellers' category - still saving you a few quid!

Will there be Xbox Series X stock on Amazon Prime Day?

Now, it must be said that it is probably as 'easy' as it has ever been to find stock of the Xbox Series X nowadays despite that awful first year or so. I know the word 'easy' is doing a lot of heavy lifting there, but it's undeniable that the flow of Xbox Series X stock has been much better in recent months. The Series S has long been easy to obtain too.

It's also worth remembering that what Amazon did with some of its recent PS5 console restocks was to put them just behind a Prime membership. We should probably expect this to happen with highly-demanded items such as Xbox consoles too this year.

However, there's never a bad time to check, so the below links will take you straight to Amazon's and other retailers' Xbox stock pages so you can check them instantly.

Xbox Series X - check at Amazon

Still the most popular version of the console given its beefier specs and disc drive. It can output at 4K and 120Hz too (varying on the game). If you want a new Xbox that feels like the future of gaming, your search ends here (the listing page might default to the Series S if sold out).

Xbox Series S - check at Amazon

The Series S is far cheaper, but that's not only because it's digital-only - no disc drive for games here - but there's also no full fat, 4K gaming here. It's sort of both slightly better and slightly worse than the last-gen Xbox One X model, but is a genuine new-gen console still, and great for those who value Xbox Game Pass. And it's affordable as heck.

Amazon Prime Day Xbox deals - FAQs

When will Amazon Prime Day Xbox deals start?

Whereas before we had to guess, we no longer have to! The big sales bonanza has been confirmed for July 12 and 13 this year and that's when we'll see some excellent Amazon Prime Day Xbox deals.

We know this for sure as it was confirmed by the retail giant itself through an official Amazon press release on June 16th. Nice to not have to guess, and to know which date we need to save money for properly now. Get it into your diaries!

Do I need to be a Prime member to access Prime Day Xbox deals?

In a way, yes. But also in a way, no. It's become a bit more complicated than it used to be, but we still think that the best deals will indeed be behind a gate marked 'For Amazon Prime Members Only'. The caveat to this is that there are always deals at Amazon that are up for grabs to everyone, and other retailers will still look to price match those Prime-only deals without erecting any gates to get them.

This latter point is great news more generally, as all the other retailers want a piece of the Prime Day Xbox deals pie, so definitely keep abreast of all the big players and make sure you shop around a bit and get a bird's eye view of your options.

Returning to the very tip of this point though: it remains highly likely that the deepest price cuts and best offers will be kept for those who have a Prime membership. And even if you don't want all the other benefits that a Prime Membership - access to the TV platform, TV, and free delivery, etc - you can always use the free trial just for this event!

Get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime

If you time it right, then a free trial of Amazon Prime, will prove very handy indeed for getting you access to the best offers in the upcoming Prime Day Xbox deals. Just sign up in time to cover that time period, then cancel before the $14.99/£7.99 per month cost kicks in.



What will Amazon Prime Day Xbox deals look like in 2022?

Even though last year was the first Prime Day to cover the new generation of Xbox consoles and everything that comes with that, it still revealed some great deals and ones that we can certainly look at to get an idea of what's to come this year. We always find that looking back at the previous year's deals is a good starting point of figuring out what might happen this year. But it's absolutely a safe bet that we'll see some big names in Xbox accessories and Xbox games have their prices slashed. It happens at each sales event, and having covered more than we'd like to remember, we know what to expect.

The Amazon Prime Day Xbox deals are a perfect time to bag an audio upgrade in the shape of a top headset. The most common thing we see is that those premium sets which do often seem as out of reach and a bit too expensive can change price brackets entirely and rocket down to the mid-tier levels of pricing. Some top contenders to look out for are the likes of the Razer Kaira Pro , Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 , and S teelSeries Arctis 9X or 7X.

If you've been feeling the pinch storage-wise now that we're deep into the Xbox Series' consoles' life, then the Prime Day Xbox deals are going to be worth a look for sure. We're hoping that the official Seagate Expansion Card will see some action this Prime Day in particular - it's probably the peak of the storage solutions, but its price has held stubbornly. However, other external solutions should have you well covered too. And in this respect, focus your eyes on external SSDs rather than HDDs. This is simply because, with Prime Day deals and price cuts, the usually-more-expensive SSDs come down to the price of the traditional HDDs - this means you can bag something like the excellent WD BLACK P50 or the robust-as-heck SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable for the price of WD My Passport (which are still great if you just need a cheap HDD, to be fair).

We can expect to see some action in the land of controllers too. While a lot (all?) are wired, there have been a bunch of quality third-party Xbox controllers that have come out - more so than on the other side of the console canyon. Expect the likes of some of our premium favourites like the Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro to come down in price, as well as already-aggressively-price pads like the Turtle Beach Recon controller to come into impulse purchase territory.

Subscription-wise, we have to look at Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate. Traditionally there have been solid discounts of around 30% on these subscriptions and we'd fully expect that to be the case again this year. And we'd definitely expect there to be instances where you can get Game Pass and a Series S console, bundled up together for a tasty discount too.

But some of the biggest bargains will come on Prime Day Xbox deals on the best Xbox Series X games , and the best Xbox One games . If you've wanted big games like Forza Horizon 5, Elden Ring, Hitman 3, or Halo Infinite for less, then this will surely be the time strike. Big, headline games like these always have price cuts, but you might also be able to pick up some bargains on Ubisoft games, as well as the older Gears games for example.

We hope to see something that resembles the above, but last year's deals should show us the sort of patterns, price cuts, and product discounts to expect this year. Apply the same sort of cuts to some newer gear or games, and it starts to look really exciting.

What happened in last year's Prime Day TV deals?

Every year more and more retailers get involved in the Prime Day Xbox deals so we can expect to see that again and the wide and varied results it brings. These were some of the best of last year's deals, both at Amazon and at other retailers.

Last year's best Prime Day Xbox deals in the USA

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-months) | $44.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Game Pass is the best-value subscription service in gaming. Nothing else comes close to the huge collection of downloadable titles for subscribers, and the amount of huge names landing on the service on day one of release is simply staggering. It's a bargain at full price, but we'll certainly take a few bucks off. This 'Ultimate' version includes Xbox Live Gold too so you can play games online with the same sub.



Razer Kaira Pro Wireless | $150 $119.99 at Amazon

It's a touch over $100, but we can personally vouch for the quality and feel of the Kaira Pro when compared to similar brands at this price point. Similar to the BlackShark V2 with its 'TriForce drivers', the Kaira features supercharged 'TriForce Titanium' drivers for even more even better EQ and audio distinction.



HyperX CloudX Flight | $160 $119.99 at Amazon

Here's one for the Xbox faithful among you - built from the ground-up to natively work with Xbox Series X|S, it helps that it's officially licensed by Microsoft. Featuring chat and party features, as well as a detachable microphone, it's crammed with staples from those Xbox Live sets of yesteryear.



Razer Kraken X Wired | $50 $31.34 at Amazon

Sharing many of the features of its bigger sister models, the X line's only real concession is the smaller 40mm audio drivers and a plastic construction as opposed to the fabric mesh on the more expensive variants. It's worth noting that the X cans are a fair bit lighter too if you prefer something that sits easier on your skull.



Assassin's Creed Valhalla Standard Edition Xbox Series X | $59.99 $22.99 at Amazon

The latest Assassin's Creed adventure is every bit as dense and exciting as you'd expect, but with a Viking edge that cuts through the game's many interlocking systems to make it more focused and approachable. Valhalla absolutely sings on Xbox Series X, and this is a fantastic price.



Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Series X | $39.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

The Xbox Series X version of Cyberpunk 2077 managed to avoid most of the performance issues that plagued the game at launch, and after a few months of patches, now is the best time yet to jump into this big, beautiful, and inviting cyberpunk RPG sandbox.

Last year's best Prime Day Xbox deals in the UK

WD_Black P10 Game Drive HDD | 4TB | £84.99 at Amazon

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Simply an excellent drive. And at this price for 4TB, a super-easy offering to recommend.



WD My Passport external HDD | 4TB | £81.99 at Amazon (save 22%)

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

This is absolutely one of our favourite external hard drives for console users particularly. The bang to buck value it offers in normal times is excellent so getting a fifth off the price and getting 4TB of reliable, WD storage is a great deal.

WD Elements Portable HDD | 5TB | just £94.36 at Amazon

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

The Elements range is a perennially popular one from WD - among a strong field. Known for big storage, this one offers that, but also offers a portable design and sleek aesthetic. At this price, it's a great deal for anyone looking to save money on a large-capacity HDD.



Watch Dogs: Legion Limited Edition Xbox Series X | £34.99 £21.99 at Amazon

The limited edition of Watch Dogs: Legion is functionally identical to the standard edition, but it also comes with three exclusive masks to wear in-game. Both editions are currently the same price on Amazon, so you may as well claim the freebie while you can.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Standard Edition Xbox Series X | £57.99 £29.49 at Amazon

Amazon UK is offering a comparable deal on the standard edition of Assassin's Creed Valhalla. For under £30, this deal gets you upwards of 100 hours of Viking action, all rendered with pristine new-gen detail.

WD_Black P50 NVMe SSD Game Drive | 500GB | £127.19 at Amazon

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

One of our absolute favourite external hard drives. The P50 offers cracking NVMe SSD performance and comes in a robust, almost-armour-plated design and build. With savings like this, these are some of the best SSD deals of all Prime Day.



Samsung T5 SSD | 1TB | £90.99 at Amazon (save £59.00)

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

The 1TB variant is on offer right now. Sure, it's not a huge capacity, but you're more than doubling the capacity of your PS5 storage - and you're still getting a cracking drive for its lowest ever price. As external PS5 SSD options go, this is one of the very best for the money.



SanDisk Extreme Portable NVMe SSD | 1TB | £114.99 at Amazon (save £107!)

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

This variant of SanDisk's portable SSDs is an easy drive to recommend and there are deep price cuts across the capacity spectrum.

WD My Passport SSD | 1TB | £109.99 at Amazon (save 50%!)

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Another easy recommendation for anyone looking to team their gaming setup or tech setup with an external SSD. There's a whole range of colors on offer and at half price, this is banging.

What will be the highlights of the Prime Day Xbox deals?

If you can think of some thing Xbox related, chances are that it will be discounted during the Prime Day Xbox deals. In terms of 'software', there are always a bunch of games going cheap, and definitely be on the look our for Game Pass deals and discounts too. However, it's the hardware side of things which will definitely be the highlights, we think: headsets are always discounted and are some of the best deals, while external hard drives, controllers, and monitors and TVs are definitely worth keeping an eye on too.

Is Prime Day free?

The short answer is 'yes, with an if', and the long answer is 'no, with a but'. Broadly speaking you can have access to some of the best of Prime Day without having to pay a penny for an account, a subscription, or any fees. However, if you want access to the best that Prime Day has to offer - including the best Prime Day Xbox deals - then paying for a Prime subscription (or going for a free trial could end up getting your access to the best deals and saving you even more money.

Should I buy the Xbox Series S this Prime Day?

The Series S console has not been nearly as hard to come by as the full-fat X variant. However, this isn't to say it's unpopular - in fact, there's quite a niche for it and if you don't mind going all-digital, then the upcoming Prime Day Xbox deals could be the perfect time to commit to one of these new-gen-lite consoles.

For anyone hesitating about going for an Xbox Series console, we usually advise to go for the X if at all possible: it has better specs and power, and a disc drive for all (nearly) your Xbox games and so it can be a blu-ray and dvd player too. However, if you have a small budget, or mainly play on PlayStation or Switch, then the S is a great way into the Xbox ecosystem for less and combined with GamePass can become a hell of an experience-maker. We also wouldn't be surprised if we see some great deals on the S this Prime Day too...

If you want to continue your research and take it up a notch, check out the best TVs for Xbox Series X , best Xbox Series X monitors , and the top Xbox Series X wireless headsets that we've rounded up too.

