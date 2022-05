Milwaukee Public Library Director Joan Johnson has announced the appointment of Mario “The Poet” Willis to serve as the library’s Poet Laureate from 2022 to 2024. “MPL has a long history of cultivating and expanding the audience for poetry while lifting up and celebrating poets from our community,” said City Librarian Joan Johnson. “The Poet Laureate program is one of a number of collaborative projects which have resulted in many readers literally stumbling across poetry in unexpected places –along a path at the Zoo or on a busy downtown streetscape. We look forward to working with Mario ‘The Poet’ Willis to build on these efforts as he forges yet a new path for exploration gaining new readers and seasoned enthusiasts along the way.”

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO