Johnny Depp Doodles And Shows Off His Work To His Approving Lawyer At Trial

By Ron Dicker
 3 days ago

Johnny Depp has apparently found artistic inspiration in the courtroom grind of his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard .

In viral video below, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star sketches what appears to be a portrait of a woman and shows it off to his lawyer, Benjamin Chew. Chew nods approvingly and puts his hand to his heart “ like a proud dad ,” one Twitter user wrote.

The clip, posted by “Entertainment Tonight,” was reportedly from Tuesday’s court proceedings in Fairfax, Virginia, but Depp was back doodling on Wednesday. Photos revealed him outlining some pink figures with a purple marker.

Depp’s doodling generated a viral TikTok as well.

Depp is suing Heard for defamation over a Washington Post op-ed she wrote about enduring domestic violence. The “Donnie Brasco” actor asserted Heard indirectly defamed him by referencing allegations she made against him amid their divorce.

Depp claims he was the victim of spousal abuse. The trial is likely to take weeks to conclude.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

