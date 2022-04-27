ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo Gives is right around the corner!

By Jeff Caldwell
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The annual San Angelo Gives event is happening on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

San Angelo Gives is an online fundraising event held by the San Angelo Area Foundation once a year. Donations given throughout the day benefit more than 200 nonprofits and fundraisers throughout San Angelo.

Janet Karcher, Vice President of Development and Marketing for the San Angelo Area Foundation talks to Senora Scott about the mission of the San Angelo Area Foundation and the annual San Angelo Gives event.

