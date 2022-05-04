ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commemorate the Queen’s platinum jubilee with some regal merchandise

By Daisy Lester
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Last week, the Queen turned 96 – and this birthday milestone will soon be followed by the four-day jubilee weekend in June, marking 70 years of Her Majesty on the throne.

Being the longest-serving British monarch in history since 2015, Queen Elizabeth II is set to be the first royal to reach this landmark – meaning there is much cause for celebration.

The bank holiday weekend will take place between 2-5 June and many among us will be commemorating the occasion with memorabilia and merchandise.

Outside the naff mugs and fridge magnets found in royal tourist shops, there’s a wealth of lovely merch to mark the occasion – from silk scarves and picnic cool bags to fun prints, tea towels and even a Barbie immortalisation .

Souvenirs from the 1953 coronation have since become family heirlooms and if you’re looking for a piece of merch that will be cherished for years to come, we’ve rounded up some of the best bits of memorabilia to shop ahead of the jubilee.

Fortnum & Mason Silken Favours jubilee silk print scarf: £150, Fornumandmason.com

Designed by Silken Favour’s creative director Victoria Murdoch for the platnium jubilee, this scarf is crafted exclusively for Fortnum & Mason. Made from the smoothest of silk, the brightly coloured design depicts wild and mythical creatures, including a unicorn and a lion, alongside bees, crowns, butterflies, roses and more. Bold and beautiful, it’s a luxurious homage to the Queen. Sign up with your email to be notified when the scarf is back in stock.

M&S British strawberry gin liqueur: £16, Marksandspencer.com

Hitting shelves in time for the bank holiday celebrations, M&S has dropped a Jubilee-themed gin liqueur that’s perfect for picnics. The strawberry flavoured tipple is almost too pretty to open, coming bottled in a globe that nods to the royal occasion with the red, white and blue bunting decoration. Infused with locally grown strawberries, the 20 per cent ABV liqueur balances the fresh and fruity base with subtle juniper notes; serve on the rocks or mix up a summery cocktail. Available in-store only.

Queen Elizabeth platinum jubilee portrait plate: £9.99, Amazon.co.uk

A lovely (and affordable) souvenir to commemorate the occasion, this ceramic plate boasts a silver finish with a portrait of the Queen serving as the centrepiece. In the portrait, Her Majesty is pictured wearing the State Diadem crown – the most recognisable of crowns as it appears on postage stamps and coins.

Barbie Signature Queen Elizabeth II Platinum jubilee doll: £57.50, Mattel.com

Perhaps one of the more unexpected homages, Mattel has unveiled a limited-edition Queen Barbie doll to mark the platinum jubilee and celebrate our monarch’s 96th birthday. Fitted with an elegant ivory gown, complete with a blue sash with decorations of order, the royal ensemble is finished with a tiara that is said to be based on Queen Mary’s Fringe Tiara – which is the same crown she wore for her wedding to Prince Philip. The Barbie may be out of stock from Mattel, but it will be available soon in the UK at Amazon, John Lewis, Harrods and more.

Eleanor Bowmer God Save the Queen 2022 platinum jubilee print: £17, Eleanorbowmer.co.uk

A fun and contemporary take on royal merchandise, we love the boldness of this Eleanor Bowmer print. The blue “God Save the Queen” typology contrasts with the Union Jack flags set on a bright pink background, helping to create a striking piece of wall art. The print comes unframed and is available in a range of sizes, from A4 to A1.

Emma Bridgewater Queen’s platinum jubilee bow fronted tin caddy: £10, Emmabridgewater.co.uk

Whether a treat to yourself or a commemorative gift to the tea-lover in your life, this Emma Bridgewater caddy is a lovely and traditional souvenir. Part of the homeware brand’s platinum jubilee range, the tin design is reminiscent of 20th-century Royal memorabilia – and it’s sure to be a future family heirloom.

Fortnum & Mason the jubilee picnic cool bag: £130, Fortnumandmason.com

If we’re blessed with the weather, the long bank holiday weekend in June is the perfect time to get together with family and friends for a picnic. Luckily for us, Fortnum & Mason has marked the jubilee occasion with the launch of a very special picnic cool bag. From scotch eggs, olives, crackers and cheeses to bottles of prosecco and platinum jubilee blend tea, it’s a feast fit for a Queen.

