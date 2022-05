Randy Michael Schukar, 62, of Vandalia, IL, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield, MO. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM, Sunday, May 01, 2022 at Overcup Baptist Church, rural Vandalia with Rev. Doug Wodtka officiating. Interment will follow in Fairlawn Cemetery, Vandalia....