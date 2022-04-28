ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlyle's 41% profit rise in first quarter misses estimates

By Chibuike Oguh
 2 days ago
April 28 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group Inc (CG.O) posted a lower-than-expected 41% year-on-year rise in first-quarter distributable earnings on Thursday, as market volatility prevented the private equity firm from cashing out on assets as much as some analysts expected.

Distributable earnings, which represents cash available to pay shareholder dividends, rose to $303 million from $214.9 million a year earlier. This translated to after-tax distributable earnings per share of 74 cents, which missed the average analyst estimate of $1.01 per share, according to financial data provider Refinitiv.

"The "miss" was due to lower than expected carry income, which is of course lumpy and hard to predict, especially on a quarterly basis," Oppenheimer analysts wrote in a research note for investors.

Carlyle' shares were at $37.85 per share, down 1.85% in early afternoon trading on Thursday.

Chief Executive Kewsong Lee said in an interview that the market volatility fueled by Russia's war in Ukraine and concerns about inflation slowed down dealmaking activity that Carlyle relies on to cash out on assets and generate profits.

"Things get pushed out. But again, I focus on the bigger picture. A lot of deals were signed up for us. They just haven't closed," Lee said.

Carlyle said its net accrued performance revenue, representing investment profits that have not been realized, reached a record $4.3 billion, up 34% from $3.2 billion a year earlier.

That growth was driven by appreciation of its assets in natural resources, energy, U.S. real estate, and some buyout funds, the Washington, D.C.-based firm said.

During the quarter, Carlyle spent $10.9 billion for new acquisitions across its portfolio and generated $6.4 billion from asset sales. Its fee-related earnings (FRE) rose to a record $183 million, up 42% from $129 million last year.

"The focus on FRE, really accelerating it and growing it is really paying off," Lee said.

Carlyle said its private equity portfolio rose by 7%; real estate funds grew by 10%; and infrastructure and natural resources funds appreciated by 19%.

Blackstone Inc (BX.N) said last week its real estate opportunistic funds rose by 10.3%, while its private equity portfolio gained 2.8%. read more

Carlyle's total asset management rose 8% to $325 billion during the quarter, mainly due to its acquisition of the $15 billion portfolio of credit manager CBAM Partners, strong fundraising activity and fund appreciation. Unspent capital stood at $85 billion.

Carlyle declared a quarterly dividend of $0.325 per share, up from $0.25 posted last year.

Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Kim Coghill and Bernadette Baum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

